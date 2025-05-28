Scottie Scheffler vs. Justin Thomas: Memorial Tournament Matchup Bets
The PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village for this week’s Memorial Tournament. With it being the penultimate signature event, the majority of top golfers the PGA Tour has to offer will be teeing it up, including the No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.
You can check out my betting preview for my top outright picks to win this week’s tournament, but in this article, I’m going to focus on head-to-head matchup bets. While they don’t offer the large payout that cashing an outright bet does, they are a lot more likely to win with it being a wager on one golfer to finish further up the leaderboard than another.
Here are my top three matchup bets for this week's event at Jack’s Place.
Memorial Tournament Matchup Bets
- Tommy Fleetwood (-110) vs. Patrick Cantlay
- Justin Thomas (+300) vs. Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa (-120) vs. Xander Schauffele
Tommy Fleetwood vs. Patrick Cantlay
Betting on Tommy Fleetwood to win a PGA Tour event is never a good idea, but betting on him in the matchup market has consistently been a strong play. He has finished inside the top 10 in three of his last four starts, including a T4 finish at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge. He also posted a solid T20 finish at last year's Memorial.
Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay is coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship and despite having a strong history at Muirfield Village, has finished T30 and missed a cut here the last two years. I don’t have faith in Cantlay returning to form this week.
Pick: Fleetwood -110
Justin Thomas vs. Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler is deserving of being a big favorite against Justin Thomas, but for my money, I think Thomas has the best chance to win this event outside of Scheffler, which leaves me to believe a -400 price tag on Scheffler to beat JT in a head-to-head matchup bet is too steep a price. Remember, we bettors aren’t necessarily betting on what the outcome is; we're betting on which side we believe has a better chance of happening than what the odds indicate.
In this case, I’ll back Thomas at 3-1 odds to take down the king of the golf world. He has two runner-up finishes in a win in his last five starts, and he’s second in the field in true strokes gained over the past six months.
Pick: Thomas +300
Xander Schauffele vs. Collin Morikawa
I’m still not ready to believe in Xander Schauffele in 2025. He has yet to put together all aspects of his game since returning from injury this season, and the fact that he lost strokes with his approach play at the PGA Championship is a cause for concern. His driving has also been extremely inaccurate all season long, something that will cost him at a course like Muirfield Village.
Instead, I’ll back one of the most accurate drivers of the golf ball on the PGA Tour in Collin Morikawa, who has a long history of success at this course. He has one win and two runner-up finishes at Muirfield Village, including finishing second to Scheffler here last year.
Pick: Morikawa -120
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!