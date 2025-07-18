Scottie Scheffler vs. Matt Fitzpatrick: British Open Round 3 Matchup Bets
We're officially halfway through the 2025 British Open, and while a Scottie Scheffler win almost seems inevitable, there are still plenty of ways to win some money on the final two rounds.
One of the ways we can do that is by targeting a few Round 3 2-ball bets, which are bets on a golfer to finish Saturday's round with a lower score than the golfer he's paired with. There are three I'm locked in on, including betting on Matt Fitzpatrick to somehow best Scheffler in the third round.
British Open Round 3 Matchup Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Matt Fitzpatrick +210 vs. Scottie Scheffler
- Tony Finau +100 vs. Chris Gotterup
- Aaron Rai -135 vs. Rickie Fowler
Matt Fitzpatrick +210 vs. Scottie Scheffler
If this were a straight-up matchup where I got even odds on both sides, I'd be loading up on Scheffler. Of course, that's now how sports betting works. At +210 odds, he has a 32.26% implied probability of beating Scheffler on Saturday, and if you think he has a better chance than that, he's worth a bet at those odds.
Fitzpatrick has been significantly better from tee-to-green through the first two rounds, gaining 3.92 more strokes from the tee box to the green. Scheffler has made up for that on the greens, especially on Friday, where he gained +3.99 strokes on the field with his putter, but we've seen in the past that putting is the most volatile of all the stats, with significant swings being possible on a daily basis.
If Fitzpatrick continues to strike the ball as well as he has in the first two rounds, he has a better than 32% chance of besting Scheffler on Saturday.
Tony Finau +100 vs. Chris Gotterup
The Scottish Open champion, Chris Gotterup, has been good off the tee and on the greens, but I have some concerns about his chipping and iron play, the two most important facets of the game this week. Tony Finau, on the other hand, has gained +1.71 strokes per round on the field with his approach play while also putting together a solid putting performance.
I'm surprised Finau is available at plus-money in this spot. He hasn't had his best stuff in 2025, but this price tag on Gotterup is a bit of an overreaction to his performance last week.
Aaron Rai -135 vs. Rickie Fowler
I was high on Aaron Rai heading into the tournament, and despite a disappointing Friday, I still have plenty of faith in him besting Rickie Fowler on Saturday. The current version of Fowler is typically good for one solid round per tournament, and he had his on Thursday. The American is losing strokes with his approach game through the first two rounds, which is a recipe for disaster moving forward.
Meanwhile, Rai has gained significant strokes off the tee and with his approach. If he can figure some things out on and around the greens, he has a chance to go low on Saturday. I think -135 odds on the Englishman are more than a fair price against Fowler.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!