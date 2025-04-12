Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy: Round 3 Matchup Bets for the Masters
The third round of the Masters is about to tee off, and if you're looking to get in on the action on Saturday, you've come to the right place. DraftKings Sportsbook has matchup bets listed for the third round, including some intriguing showdowns like Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler.
Let's take a look at two of my favorite matchups for the penultimate round of the 2025 Masters.
Masters Round 3 Matchup Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Rory McIlroy +105 vs. Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele -115 vs. Ludvig Aberg
Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler Prediction
I'm all in on Rory McIlroy right now. He's in the best form he's been in for a long time, and outside of a couple of uncharacteristic double bogeys from him in the opening round, he's carried that momentum into the Masters. He's second in the field in strokes gained approach and third in strokes gained tee-to-green, above Scottie Scheffler in both of those categories.
It's tough to bet against the defending champion, but McIlroy has been the better golfer by the metrics both this season as a whole and through the first two rounds of the Masters. I won't hesitate to back him at plus-money to beat Scheffler on Saturday.
Pick: Rory McIlroy +105
Xander Schauffele vs. Ludvig Aberg Prediction
Xander Schauffele has carried his strong approach play from the Valspar Championship into the Masters. He's gained +2.21 strokes per round with his irons, the fifth-best mark in the field. That's well above Ludvig Aberg, who has gained the majority of strokes with his chipping at +1.46 per round.
Typically, gaining big strokes with your chipping is something that's unsustainable throughout a four round event so with Aberg's best play coming from that area, I have little faith he'll hang around the leaderboard moving forward. Schauffele's game has been much more sustainable so far and I'll bet on that continuing.
Pick: Xander Schauffele -115
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
