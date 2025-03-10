Seahawks Super Bowl Odds After Signing Sam Darnold See Significant Improvement
We've been bombarded by non-stop NFL news today, and the latest bomb shell has told us Sam Darnold's next location, which has sent shockwaves through the betting market.
One of the biggest questions of the offseason was where Darnold would be playing next season. He had an impressive season in Minnesota but with the Vikings having J.J. McCarthy waiting to take over the starting gig, it seemed likely that they'd let Darnold hit the free agent market and that's exactly what happened.
Ian Rapoport has reported that Darnold has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, who have had an eventful start to the NFL offseason.
The Seahawks have already released Tyler Lockett, traded Geno Smith to the Raiders, and traded star receiver, DK Metcalf, to the Steelers. As a result, their odds have flucuated in a major way in recent days.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- After Super Bowl 59: +6000
- After Geno Smith Trade: +6600
- After DK Metcalf Trade: +8000
- After Sam Darnold Signing: +5000
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Take Positive Leap
Withe very move the Seahawks were making, their Super Bowl odds from dwindling. They went from 60-1 after the Eagles raised the Vince Lombardi trophy down to as long as +8000 after Metcalf was shipped to the Steelers.
Now, after the Darnold, they jumped all the way back up to 50-1, which are better odds than they had when the previous season concluded. Seattle still has plenty of work to do this offseason, including finding a second option at receiver opposite of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the betting market clearly likes the move they made at quarterback.
If you want to get in on the Seahawks now, the best place to do it is DraftKings, who still has them posted at 65-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
