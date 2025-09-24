Seahawks vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 (Fade Kyler Murray)
Thursday Night Football in Week 4 features an NFC West battle between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, and there are some talented players that could be worth betting on in the prop market.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Trey McBride and Kenneth Walker III have all gotten off to strong starts in the 2025 season, and they all should remain in large roles in Week 4.
There is also a potential breakout candidate on the Arizona side, as running back Trey Benson figures to fall into a lead role with James Conner now out for the season.
Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold have led their teams to 2-1 starts through three games, but which quarterback has the edge in Week 4?
With Arizona set as just a 1.5-point underdog at the best betting sites, betting on some props may be the way to go in Week 4.
Here’s a look at the plays I’m taking on Thursday night.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Kyler Murray UNDER 212.5 Passing Yards (-111)
- Marvin Harrison Jr. UNDER 3.5 Receptions (+113)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
It’s been a terrific start to the season for JSN, who is averaging over seven catches and 100 yards per game.
JSN has 22 catches on 29 targets for 323 yards and a score this season, picking up at least 96 receiving yards in every game. Darnold targeted his star wideout 10 or more times in each of the first two weeks of the season before sending six targets his way in a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints.
Arizona is just 15th in the NFL in defensive EPA/Pass, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Smith-Njigba get loose for a few big catches in this one. Given his volume and role in the Seattle offense, JSN is a must bet until he falls short of this number in 2025.
Kyler Murray UNDER 212.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Murray has thrown for just 542 yards on 89 attempts in three games this season, failing to clear the 200-yard mark in two of his three games.
While Seattle is just 16th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, it ranks seventh in the NFL in yards per play and is allowing just over 220 passing yards per game.
Murray doesn’t have a ton of high-volume passing games – he’s only thrown 30-plus passes once this season, and he’s averaging just 6.1 yards per attempt this season.
On a short week, I would be surprised to see Arizona shift to a more pass-heavy scheme, especially since it has won two of three games to open this season. Murray’s only game where he cleared this number was when he completed 17-of-25 passes for 220 yards against Carolina in Week 2.
Marvin Harrison Jr. UNDER 3.5 Receptions (+113)
This prop is related to the decision to fade Murray on Thursday night, as Marvin Harrison Jr. has received six or fewer targets in every game this season, clearing 3.5 receptions just once.
The former first-round pick has felt like an afterthought in the Arizona offense despite playing at least 80.3 percent of the team’s snaps in every game this season.
Seattle allowed just three receptions to DK Metcalf in Week 2 – the only true No. 1 receiver that the squad has faced in 2025. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Seahawks attempt to erase MHJ from the game plan on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.