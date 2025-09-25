Seahawks vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Who Wins NFC West Clash?)
Thursday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season features a crucial NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, who are both 2-1 in the 2025 season.
With the San Francisco 49ers holding a one-game lead over both of these teams (and beating both of them early in the season), Thursday’s game is a chance to inch closer to the top of the division early in the campaign.
Arizona is a home underdog in the odds at the best betting sites for this game, and it hasn’t exactly dominated in the 2025 season.
The Cardinals picked up one-score wins over New Orleans and Carolina before losing on a last-second field goal against San Fran in Week 3.
Meanwhile, Seattle is coming off a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, by far the team’s best showing of 2025.
Using the latest odds and analysis for Thursday’s NFC West clash, here’s my final score prediction for Seahawks vs. Cardinals.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -1.5 (-102)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -115
- Cardinals: -105
Total
- 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
This spread has flipped as the Cardinals opened as 1.5-point favorites at home, but they are now set as underdogs in this matchup.
Still, this game is pretty close to a toss up, as Seattle is only a slight favorite (-115) on the moneyline in this matchup.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The Arizona Cardinals have gotten off to a respectable start to their 2025 season, beating the Saints and Panthers and then barely losing to the San Francisco 49ers. With that being said, I'm not sold on this team, and I think they're far worse than their public perception. Heading into Week 4, they rank 19th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.1. They're also in the middle of the pack in most advanced metrics, including ranking 13th in both EPA per play and opponent per play. While those numbers don't look terrible, let's remember they've had one of the easiest schedules to start the season, with games against the Panthers and Saints.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks' stock has risen lately. They're seventh in the league in Net Yards per Play (+0.9) and 10th in opponent EPA per play. Sam Darnold has also been impressive. I expected little of him this season, but he's now fifth in the NFL in EPA+CPOE composite behind only Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, and Josh Allen.
Give me the Seahawks to pull off the slight upset on Thursday night.
Oddsmakers seem to agree with MacMillan, who bet on Seattle earlier in the week when it was still an underdog in this matchup. The odds have since shifted towards the Seahawks, and I think the team’s defense is going to be key to picking up a win on Thursday.
Seattle is 10th in the league in defensive EPA/Play, and the offense has come on with back-to-back 30-plus point showings in Weeks 2 and 3.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 19
