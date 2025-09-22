Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
A crucial NFC West battle opens Week 4 of the 2025 season, as the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Seattle has won back-to-back games after a Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, blowing out the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 behind some great special teams play and a pair of scores from Sam Darnold.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off a loss to the 49ers in the final seconds of Week 3, a tough blow in their first real test of the season. Arizona pulled off one-possession wins over the Saints and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 1 and 2.
Oddsmakers have set the Cardinals as favorites on the road in Week 4, but this matchup has one of the closest spreads of the week.
Can Arizona prove that it belongs in the playoff conversation in the NFC? It may need a win against Seattle to give it some leverage in the loaded NFC West.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this primetime matchup in Week 4.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks +1.5 (-110)
- Cardinals -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: +102
- Cardinals: -122
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seahawks vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 25
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Seahawks record: 2-1
- Cardinals record: 2-1
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Seahawks are 2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 2-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 2-1 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The UNDER is 1-2 in the Cardinals' games this seaso.
- Both teams are 0-1 against the division in 2025.
- The Cardinals are 1-1 against the spread as favorites in 2025.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- TBA
Cardinals Injury Report
- TBA
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch
Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
After struggling a bit in Week 1 (150 passing yards, no scores), Sam Darnold has started to look a lot more like the player that led the Minnesota Vikings to 14 wins in the 2024 season.
The Seahawks quarterback dominated the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, throwing for 218 yards and two scores before sitting down for Drew Lock with the game already in hand.
The Cardinals have yet to face an elite quarterback in the 2025 season, and one could argue Darnold is the best QB they’ll play in the first four weeks. With Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Cooper Kupp rolling on the outside, Darnold will look to lead the Seahawks to a third win in a row.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
I think the Seahawks are wildly undervalued in this game after blowing out the Saints in Week 3.
Arizona struggled with the Saints to open the season, and the team’s offense has not looked sharp at all in 2025. Turnovers helped propel the Cardinals over 20 points in Week 2 against Carolina, but they haven’t scored more than 20 points in either of their other two games this season.
Seattle, on the other hand, has shown it can explode on offense in the last two games, dropping 31 points against the Steelers and 44 against the Saints.
Both of these teams are 2-1 against the spread, but Arizona really struggled to get anything going in Week 3 against a stout San Fran defense (that is now 3-0).
I’ll take the points on a short week, especially since the Seahawks were able to rest their starters towards the end of Sunday’s Week 3 win.
Arizona did not have the same luxury, and it lost running back James Conner to an injury in the process.
Pick: Seahawks +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
