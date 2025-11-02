Seahawks vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 9
Sunday Night Football in Week 9 features a rather high total between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders, as it’s currently set at 47.5 points.
Seattle is a road favorite in this matchup as it comes out of a bye to face a 3-5 Washington team that has lost Jayden Daniels for three games this season, including Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Daniels certainly raises the ceiling of the Commanders offense when he plays, but Washington has some interesting pass catchers to bet on to score regardless of who is under center this season.
On the Seattle side, there are a couple of players that I believe are worth targeting, including running back Zach Charbonnet.
Let’s break down the top picks to find the end zone for this primetime matchup in Week 9!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Seahawks vs. Commanders
- Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD (+110)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+105)
- Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+145)
Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD (+110)
This season, Seattle has relied on Charbonnet quite a bit in the running game, giving him 12 or more carries in five of his six appearances while playing him 54.4 percent of the snaps.
Charbonnet has scored five touchdowns this season, and he’s been the preferred back in the red zone for Seattle, making him a pretty solid value at +110.
He has 21 carries inside the red zone this season including a whopping 13 inside the 10-yard line, converting five of them for touchdowns. Kennth Walker III, on the other hand, has just 16 carries inside the 20-yard line and and only five inside the 10-yard line.
If Seattle ends up on the goal line, Charbonnet is more than likely going to be the back in the game.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+105)
Through seven games this season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, catching 50 of his 70 targets for 519 yards and four scores.
While JSN hasn’t been a huge touchdown threat, the volume he has in the passing game alone makes him a must-bet in this market when he’s set at plus money.
Smith-Njigba has 10 or more targets in four games, including nine or more in five of them. He’s a great bet against a Washington defense that is 24th in EPA/Pass.
Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+145)
This season, the Seahawks have given up 444 receiving yards to opposing tight ends – the ninth-most in the NFL.
With Terry McLaurin out for this game, Zach Ertz should have a bigger role in the passing game for Washington. He’s found the end zone four times this season, including in each of the first two games with Jayden Daniels under center.
At +145, Ertz is worth a look in this market on Sunday night.
