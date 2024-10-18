Seahawks vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Seattle Will Pull Off Upset in Atlanta)
The Seattle Seahawks started the season on a 3-0 run, but have stumbled since then, falling to 3-3 on the year. Things won't get any easier for them in Week 7 when they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.
The Falcons have been red-hot to start the year, playing to a 4-2 record despite having the toughest schedule to start the year. If we base the result of this game off how these teams have played the last three weeks, the Falcons seem like an easy bet to win, right? Not so fast.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score, including why I think Seattle can pull off the upset.
Seahawks vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-120)
- Falcons -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +130
- Falcons -154
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-105)
- UNDER 51.5 (-115)
A small shift in the odds have gone in the Seahawks' favor. The line has remained at +3, but the juice on the Seahawks has moved from -110 to -120. Now, the Falcons are -154 favorites on the moneyline, meaning they have an implied probability of victory of 60.63%. That's down from 62.69% from earlier this week.
Seahawks vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
In my betting preview, I broke down why I think the Seahawks are live 'dogs in this NFC showdown:
This looks like a perfect buy-low spot on Seattle and sell-high spot on Atlanta. Sure, the Seahawks aren't as good as they looked in their first three games of the season, but they aren't as bad as they've looked in their last three.
The Falcons defense has some issues. Despite being able to make strong halftime adjustments in recent weeks, they still rank in the bottom half of most metrics including 31st in the NFL in third down conversion rate, allowing opponents to convert 48.1% of third downs against them.
I also expect this game to go over the total. The Falcons' poor third down defense is going to keep drives alive but their offense, led by Kirk Cousins, is also going to find ways to score points to keep pace. I see this game being a back-and-forth affair where the Seahawks will come out on top when the final whistle blows.
Final score prediction: Seahawks 31, Falcons 28
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
