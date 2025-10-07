Seahawks vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to keep rolling as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.
The Jags upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football for their third straight victory, while the Seahawks saw their three-game winning streak come to an end against the Bucs.
Can the Jaguars stay hot at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 6.
Seahawks vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks +1.5 (-118)
- Jaguars -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -110
- Jaguars: -110
Total
- 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Seahawks vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 12
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seahawks record: 3-2
- Jaguars record: 4-1
Seahawks vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The Seahawks are 3-2 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars are 4-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Jaguars' games this season.
- The Seahawks are 2-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jaguars are 3-0 against the spread at home this season.
Seahawks vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Josh Jones - questionable
- DeMarcus Lawrence - questionable
- Devon Witherspoon - questionable
- Julian Love - questionable
- Riq Woolen - questionable
- Derick Hall - questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Yasir Abdullah - questionable
Seahawks vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch
Travis Etienne Jr., running back, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne is leading the way for the Jaguars this season out of the backfield. His 443 rushing yards are the fourth-most in the league, and he leads Jacksonville with three touchdowns.
Etienne will be looking to bounce back from his worst game of the season against the Chiefs. He only carried the ball 12 times for 49 yards on Monday night and did not score as he looked for a touchdown in his third straight game.
The running back will face a tough test in the Seahawks this week. This will be a matchup to watch between one of the league’s leading rushers and Seattle’s rushing defense that has allowed just 415 yards this season.
Seahawks vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
The Seahawks and Jaguars are two of the higher-scoring teams through five weeks, and that’s resulted in each team going Over the total in three of their five games. The Seahawks average 29.2 points per game with the Jaguars up there at 25.4 as well.
And they’re not exactly stout defensively, either. The Jaguars have been overall, allowing just 20 points per game, but they’ve given up 21 and 28 in the last two weeks. Seattle’s points against total is also impressive overall, but it’s allowed 20 and 38 in its last two games.
Both of these teams are capable of putting up points and we should see a high-scoring game on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Over 46.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
