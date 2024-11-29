Seahawks vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Continue to Fade New York)
The New York Jets are fresh off a BYE week, but even if they want to put together a win streak, it's likely too little too late to recapture their postseason dreams. At this point of the season, all they can do is play spoiler and that's what they'll try to do when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The Seahawks have recently taken over the top spot in the NFC West. Despite holding on to the top spot, they can't feel comfortable quite yet. They'll need to continue to win games to hold on to that spot in the final stretch of the season.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Seahawks vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -2 (-108)
- Jets +2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -135
- Jets +114
Total
- OVER 42 (-112)
- UNDER 42 (-108)
The Seahawks originally opened as one-point favorites. The line has since increased a point in favor of Seattle, which now sits as a two-point favorite. The total dropped half a point from 42.5 to 42.0.
Seahawks vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Seahawks in this interconference showdown:
The Jets have continued to be an overvalued team in the betting market and despite them imploding further with rumors that they won't bring back Aaron Rodgers, they continue to value them as if they're a competent football team.
Since firing Robert Saleh after Week 5, the Jets' defense ranks 19th in opponent success rate and 29th in opponent EPA per play. Only the Giants, Panthers, and Jaguars rank worse in that stat in that time frame.
Their offense also ranks just 24th in yards per play (5.0) and 17th in EPA per play. They have a tough test in front of them in a Seattle defense that has significantly improved of late.
I'll back the Seahawks to win and cover on the road.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to predict it stays under the total. The Jets offense continues to be discombobulated and now they have to take on a healthy Seahawks defense that has looked fantastic in recent games.
Final score prediction: Seahawks 20, Jets 13
