Seahawks vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Seattle Seahawks-Detroit Lions matchup on Monday Night Football.

Jennifer Piacenti

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after completing a hook and ladder play for a touchdown to teammate Jahmyr Gibbs (not pictured) during their game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sep 22, 2024.
Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after completing a hook and ladder play for a touchdown to teammate Jahmyr Gibbs (not pictured) during their game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sep 22, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The undefeated Seattle Seahawks head to Detroit to face the 2-1 Lions at Ford Field Monday Night. 

Currently the Lions are tied with the Eagles for the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+1100). The Seahawks are +4000. 

That market could change if we see the Seahawks keep their win streak alive on Monday.  Can they pull off an upset?

Let’s break it down. 

Seahawks vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Seahawks +3.5
  • Lions -3.5

Moneyline

  • Seahawks +150
  • Lions -180

Total

  • 47

Seahawks vs. Lions How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, September 30
  • Game Time: 8:15 EST 
  • Venue: Ford Field
  • How to Watch (TV): ABC
  • Seahawks Record: 3-0
  • LionsRecord: 2-1

Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Trends

  • These teams have faced off three times since 2022. Seattle covered the spread in all three. 
  • All three of Detroit’s games have gone under this season.
  • Two of Seattle’s games have gone over this year.
  • Jared Goff is 5-2 career on Monday Night Football, and 1-1 with the Lions.
  • Geno Smith is 2-1 with the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. 

Seahawks vs. Lions Injury Reports

Seahawks Injury Report

  • RB Kenneth Walker (oblique)- questionable 
  • LB Uchenna Nwosu - questionable 
  • LB Jerome Baker - questionable 
  • DE Leonard Williams - questionable 

Lions Injury Report

  • TE Sam LaPorta (ankle)- questionable 
  • RT Penei Sewell- questionable 
  • C Frank Ragnow - questionable 
  • S Brian Branch - questionable 

Seahawks vs. Lions Key Players to Watch

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

All of the Seahawks receivers should find success this week vs. a Lions secondary that has allowed the most yards to wide receivers this season (609). Metcalf’s 42% air yards share for the Seahawks has resulted in the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL through the first three games. He's averaging 87 receiving yards per game, including 100+ yards in each of the last two. 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba also has an excellent matchup as the primary slot receiver in this offense. Target his receiving yards and catches props vs. a Lions team that has allowed an average of 9 catches and 98 yards per game to receivers in the slot.

Lions QB Jared Goff

Last season, Goff was dominant at home with 19 passing touchdowns with a 70.1% and a 107.9 passer rating at Ford Field.

It’s been the opposite story this season. In his two home starts, Goff has completed just 62% of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions, and he’s tossed only one passing touchdown. 

Can he get back on track vs. a Seahawks defense that has allowed the third-fewest passing yards (157 per game) and only one passing touchdown to opposing quarterbacks this year?

Seahawks vs. Lions Prediction and Pick

The Seahawks have scored an average of 24.3 points per game this season, while the Lions have scored 20.3.

Defensively, Seattle has also been the better unit, allowing just 14.3 points per game while the Lions have allowed 17.7.

The Lions could have trouble passing the ball vs. Seattle, but they should be able to move the ball successfully on the ground with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.  

The Seahawks have allowed 4.4 yards per rush while the Lions have averaged an impressive 4.8.  

The Seahawks could have trouble on the ground vs. the Lions who have allowed just 2.76 yards per carry to opposing running backs this  year, but Geno Smith should not have trouble getting the ball to his talented receiving corps. No QB has more completions (77) than Geno Smith this season. 

It seems like the Seahawks are due for a loss, but I don’t see a pathway for the Lions to win this decisively.  I’m buying the points for Seattle Monday Night, and I’ll also have a sprinkle on Seattle to win outright. 

Pick:  Seahawks +3.5

