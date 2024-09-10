Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks got off to a slow start against the Denver Broncos, but figured things out and ended up cruising to victory. They hit the road in Week 2 to take on the New England Patriots, who are coming off the biggest upset of the opening week.
The Patriots were underdogs of more than a touchdown to the Cincinnati Bengals, but a strong defense and a mistake-free offense was enough to grab the 16-10 win. Can they pull off the upset for the second straight week?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -3.5 (-105)
- Patriots +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -180
- Patriots +152
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-110)
- UNDER 37.5 (-110)
Seahawks vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seahawks record: 1-0
- Patriots record: 1-0
Seahawks vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Patriots
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Seahawks' last eight road games
- Seahawks are 1-6-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC opponents
- Patriots are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 7-1 the last eight times Patriots have played NFC West opponents
Seahawks vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Pharaoh Brown, TE - Questionable
- Kenneth Walker III, RB - Questionable
- Uchenna Nwosu, LB - Questionable
- George Fant, OT - Questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- Sidy Sow, G - Questionable
Seahawks vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf: The Seahawks' top receiver, DK Metcalf, struggled to produce in Week 1 having been shadowed by Patrick Surtain of the Broncos. He should be able to find a way to get open now that he'll get to face the Patriots' secondary. Keep an eye on him to have a big game on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson: The Patriots' entire offensive game plan is to run the ball with Rhamondre Stevenson and hope their defense does enough to get them the win. It worked in Week 1 as Stevenson racked up 120 yards on 25 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per rush. He'll likely see a big work load again in Week 2.
Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
As I wrote about in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I don't think we should expect the Patriots to pull off another upset in Week 2:
The Patriots did enough to pull off the upset win against the Bengals, but make no mistake about it, they didn't look impressive doing it and were on the right side of two lost fumbles by the Bengals at pivotal moments in the game.
My concern about the Patriots is that they weren't able to do much offensively against a defense as bad as the Bengals. Now, they take on a Seahawks offense that allowed just 3.3 yards per play against the Broncos in Week 1. Mike Macdonald, the former defensive coordinator for the Ravens, has seemingly cooked up a stout defense in Seattle.
Even if you think the Patriots' defense can match the defense of the Seahawks, which offensive unit do you trust more? To me, it's Seattle's by a significant margin. I'll lay the 3.5 points with the Seahawks.
Pick: Seahawks -3.5 (-104)
