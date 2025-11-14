Seahawks vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (LA on Upset Alert?)
The Seattle Seahawks face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a battle between two of the best teams in the NFC.
Seattle has won four straight and seven of eight since its Week 1 loss to the 49ers, and Los Angeles also brings a four-game winning streak into this matchup.
The oddsmakers have the Rams as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup.
Seahawks vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-115)
- Rams -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: +150
- Rams: -180
Total
- 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The line has shifted just a half point since the odds opened for this one, with the total still at 48.5.
Which team will make it five wins in a row on Sunday afternoon?
Seahawks vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
I'm putting my money where my mouth is on the Seattle Seahawks being the best team in the NFL. They lead the league in DVOA and Net Yards per Play, sporting a Net Yards per Play of +0.4 yards more than any other team in the league. Sam Darnold also leads all teams in EPA+CPOE composite. They've managed to do all that despite ranking 23rd in average turnover margin at -0.4. The lack of forcing turnovers has hurt their EPA numbers, whereas the Rams haven't played as well on a play-by-play basis, but their +0.8 average turnover differential boosts their EPA numbers.
If the turnover variance turns in the Seahawks' favor, they're going to quickly look like the team to beat in the NFC. I think they prove just how good they are by beating the Rams in Week 11.
Pick: Seahawks +130 via DraftKings
This is going to be a great matchup in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. While neither team has any huge statement wins on their card, they’ve both done what’s expected of them throughout the season.
Both teams have dominated through their four-game winning streak, and there’s really not too much separating them. But I’ll agree with Iain here and back Sam Darnold’s Seahawks in Los Angeles to stay undefeated on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 30, Rams 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.