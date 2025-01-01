Seahawks vs. Rams Odds See Massive Shift With Jimmy Garoppolo Set to Start
The Los Angeles Rams have locked up the NFC West title entering Week 18, and head coach Sean McVay is opting to sit starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for Jimmy Garoppolo in the team's game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
While the Rams could end up with the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NFC, it appears they want to make sure they're healthy entering the playoffs.
The move to Garoppolo has caused a massive shift in the odds for this matchup since they opened. Earlier this week, the Rams were 2.5-point favorites against Seattle, but they have since moved to 6.5-point underdogs (a move of eight points!) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
It's certainly possible that the Rams rest much more than just Stafford in this matchup. This game technically doesn't mean anything to Seattle either, as it was eliminated from playoff contention with the Washington Commanders' win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.
Garoppolo has not appeared in a game this season. He did start six of the seven games that he appeared in with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, leading them to a 3-3 record.
The Rams are 3-2 against the spread as home underdogs this season while Seattle is just 0-1-1 against the spread when favored on the road.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
