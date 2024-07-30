Serbia vs. Puerto Rico Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group C (Bet This Jokic Prop)
The men’s basketball pool play action at the 2024 Olympics continues on Wednesday with Nikola Jokic and Serbia taking on Tremont Waters, Jose Alvarado and Puerto Rico.
Both teams are searching for their first win in Group C after dropping their pool play opener on Sunday. Serbia was dominated by Team USA while Puerto Rico lost as a favorite against South Sudan.
A win would give Serbia or Puerto Rico a chance to advance to the knockout stage, but Puerto Rico is in a tough spot since its final game of pool play is against Team USA.
Nikola Jokic had 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting against the Americans, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Can Serbia cover the spread as a double-digit favorite on Wednesday?
Here’s a look at the odds, which players to watch in the prop market and my favorite bet for this Group C clash.
Serbia vs. Puerto Rico Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Serbia -17.5 (-110)
- Puerto Rico +17.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Serbia: -2400
- Puerto Rico: +1200
Total
- 172.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Serbia vs. Puerto Rico How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 31
- Time: 11:15 a.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Puerto Rico record: 0-1
- Serbia record: 0-1
Serbia vs. Puerto Rico Key Players to Watch
Serbia
Nikola Jokic: If there’s one crazy stat to pull from Serbia’s pool play opener against Team USA, it’s Nikola Jokic’s plus/minus. In the 30:45 that Jokic played, Serbia was even with Team USA. It ended up losing the 9:15 he didn’t play by 26 points. It’s hard to ask Jokic to play all 40 minutes, but Serbia needs to win the MVP’s minutes in a big way against a lesser team in Puerto Rico. Jokic has a points prop of 19.5 after dropping 20 against Team USA.
Puerto Rico
Jose Alvarado: The New Orleans Pelicans guard had a massive showing against South Sudan, scoring 26 points 9-of-16 shooting from the field. Alvarado is set at just 19.5 points in his prop for this matchup, which could be a steal based on his usage in the opener. Alvarado and Tremont Waters have to control this game from the guard spot for Puerto Rico to have a shot to pull off the upset.
Serbia vs. Puerto Rico Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying the points with Serbia in this matchup after watching it play horrible basketball without Jokic on the floor on Sunday, but there is a prop bet that I think is worth placing for this matchup.
Jokic’s points prop is set only at 19.5 after he scored 20 on 8-of-15 shooting against Team USA. The United States threw Bam Adebayo, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis (two All-Defensive First Team players) at Jokic on Sunday, yet he still found a way to get 20 points.
Now, he goes up against a much softer Puerto Rico defense that doesn’t have a single big man defender on the level of the Team USA stars. Puerto Rico allowed 90 points to South Sudan, and I expect it to struggle containing The Joker on Wednesday.
There is also something important to note in this one when it comes to the standings.
First off, Serbia needs this win to stay alive for the knockout stage, and it has a path to advance by simply beating South Sudan and Puerto Rico and hoping Team USA goes 3-0. That would lock the Serbians into a spot.
So, I don’t expect Serbia to pull any punches with Jokic’s minutes, especially since one of the tiebreakers to advance is point differential. After losing by 26 on Sunday, Serbia would love to make some of that up in this game.
That likely means Jokic plays a big role again after he played over 75 percent of the game on Sunday. He’s a must bet with his prop under 20 points.
Pick: Nikola Jokic OVER 19.5 Points (-140)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.