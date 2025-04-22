Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft Stock Cratering Based on Latest Odds Movement
No one has seen their NFL Draft odds tumble more than Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Originally the outright betting favorite to be picked No. 1 overall, it now appears more likely Sanders will fall to the late first round rather than be a Top 10 pick.
Sanders, who was a -180 betting favorite to go first in December, is now a +135 underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook to go in the Top 10.
More telling, FanDuel is offering a “Shedeur Free Fall” market, where you can bet if Sanders will be drafted 15th overall or later. Those odds are -225, a 69.2% implied probability of occurring.
What this tells you is oddsmakers believe the chances of Sanders falling to the second half of the first round are nearly 70%.
The Steelers are the current betting favorite to draft Sanders with +310 odds at FanDuel. The Steelers don’t draft until the 21st pick.
For the last few weeks, the Saints were the betting favorites to pick Sanders, presumably with their No. 9 overall pick. Now, they’re the fourth betting favorite at +370.
The Giants, who pick third in the draft, are the second betting favorite to pick Sanders with +350 odds. However, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is -470 at FanDuel to be the No. 3 pick, suggesting the Giants are over 60% more likely to pick Carter than Sanders based on implied probability.
Sanders is the betting favorite with +390 odds at FanDuel to be drafted No. 9 overall, where the Saints pick. Mykel Williams (+480) and Jaxson Dart (+750) are next on those odds. However, he's a far bigger favorite to be picked after the 15th pick than at No. 9.
It’s been a precipitous drop in Sanders' Draft stock since Colorado’s season ended with an embarrassing 36-14 loss to BYU. Sanders was picked off twice in that game, exposing a lot of the issues scouts have mentioned as reasons not to draft him: weak arm, holds onto the ball too long, questionable decision making and slow in the pocket.
Before that game, when the Giants still had the No. 1 pick, it seemed a foregone conclusion they would pick Sanders first overall. Since then, Miami QB Cam Ward has emerged as the overwhelming betting favorite to be picked by the Titans first. He currently has -20000 odds at FanDuel.
Sanders is now +10000 at FanDuel to be picked first.
This odds movement is a good gauge of Sanders' NFL Draft stock just days before the event. His stock has been falling since January, and this is the lowest it’s ever been.
While the NFL Draft never lacks for surprises, those -225 odds for him to fall past 15 certainly suggest his stock is tumbling. We’ll see where he goes, but at this point, the odds suggest it won’t be as early as anyone thought just a few months ago.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
