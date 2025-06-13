Sky vs. Dream Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
Friday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup action features Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky hitting the road to play a red hot Atlanta Dream squad that is coming off a win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.
Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and the Dream are 1-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play but 6-3 on the season heading into this matchup with a 2-6 Sky team. Chicago has struggled to generate offense in 2025, and things will get a lot tougher now that veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot (torn ACL) is out for the season.
Oddsmakers have the Dream favored by 8.5 points at home on Wednesday, as they aim to build on a 3-1 record at Gateway Center.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +8.5 (-106)
- Dream -8.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Sky: +320
- Dream: -430
Total
- 160 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sky record: 2-6
- Dream record: 6-3
Sky vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – game-time decision
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Sky vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
This player prop projection was written before prop odds were released and is based on past player performance.
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER Points
Allisha Gray has been terrific in the 2025 season for the Sky, averaging 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3.
There’s no doubt that Gray is the Dream’s best player right now, and she’s seen a ton of volume shooting the ball, attempting 13 or more shots in seven of her nine games in 2025. On top of that, Gray has six games with at least 18 points and five with 20 or more points.
This is a great matchup, as the Sky rank 12th in the league in defensive rating this season. Gray should continue to stay hot from the field and from 3 on Friday.
Sky vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Sky are nearly impossible to trust right now from a betting perspective, as they have a net rating of -17.1 this season and rank 12th out of 13 teams in both offensive and defensive rating.
With Vandersloot done for the season, the Sky have less veteran leadership to lean on in what has already been a tough 2025 season.
Chicago is 3-5 against the spread this season, and it has five losses by double digits. In fact, Chicago’s only two wins have come against the Dallas Wings, who have one of the worst records in the W this season and lost nine of their first 10 games of the campaign.
Atlanta, on the other hand, is an impressive 6-3 against the spread and is looking like a serious playoff contender with Gray, Howard, Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones leading the way. The recent return of Jordin Canada only adds more firepower to this Atlanta attack which ranks third in the W in offensive rating.
The Dream have a net rating of +5.9 this season (fourth in the WNBA), a pretty start difference from where the Sky are early in the season.
I’ll lay the points with the Dream at home as they look to move to 4-1.
Pick: Dream -8.5 (-114 at FanDuel)
