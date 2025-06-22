Sky vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 22
WNBA action rolls on, and Sunday has plenty of matchups in store for us bettors, including an afternoon showdown between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.
The Dream are looking for some momentum as they try to keep pace with the New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference. At 9-4, they're now 1.5 games back from New York heading into today's action. Meanwhile, the Sky are just 1.5 games above the Sun at the bottom of the conference. Can they pull off the upset today? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Sky +16 (-110)
- Dream -16 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky +920
- Dream -2000
Total
- 159 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Sky record: 3-9
- Dream record: 9-4
Sky vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson, G - Out
- Courtney Vandersloot, G - Out For Season
Dream Injury Report
- No injuries reported
Sky vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-102) via FanDuel
Angel Reese is leading the WNBA in rebounds, averaging 10.9 per game, but she has failed to reach 11+ rebounds in three of her last four starts, including against the Dream on June 13 when she recorded just nine rebounds. It makes sense when you consider the Dream have been one of the better rebounding teams in the WNBA, ranking fourth in total rebounding rate and third in defensive rebounding. Let's fade Reese by taking the UNDER on her rebounds total this afternoon.
Sky vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Dream defeated the Sky by 18 points a bit over a week ago, and I think the rematch will be in favor of Atlanta by an even wider margin. The Sky have plenty of issues this season, including ranking second last in the WNBA in Net Rating at -15.1, while the Dream comes in at third in that stat at +8.8.
The Sky's biggest asset is their rebounding ability, but the Dream can nullify that with their strong interior play.
Look for turnovers to play a significant role in the outcome of today's game. The Dream have the lowest turnover rate in the league at 16.2% while the Sky have the highest, turning the ball over on 23.6% of their possessions.
I'll lay the points with the Dream.
Pick: Dream -16 (-110) via FanDuel
