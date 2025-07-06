Sky vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 6
The Minnesota Lynx lost the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship, but they keep on winning regular season games to push them to 16-2 on the season.
Minnesota will play the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, as it hosts Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Chicago is just 5-11 in the 2025 season, but it is coming off a big road win against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Oddsmakers have still set the Lynx as massive favorites at home, and for good reason. The Lynx have the best net rating in the W at home this season, and they’re an impressive 10-0 straight up in regular-season play (they did lose the Commissioner’s Cup Final at home).
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my game prediction.
Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +15.5 (-110)
- Lynx -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +850
- Lynx: -1450
Total
- 160 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): The U, FDSN, and KARE 11
- Sky record: 5-11
- Lynx record: 16-2
Sky vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Kamilla Cardoso – out
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
- Alanna Smith – questionable
Sky vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
After a poor showing in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship against the Indiana Fever, MVP candidate Napheesa Collier has bounced back for the Lynx, scoring 28 and 22 points in her last two games. Collier has 22 or more points in seven of her last eight games overall.
For the 2025 season, she’s averaging 24.5 points while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3. With Alanna Smith banged up, Collier may have to shoulder an even bigger offensive workload on Sunday.
She’s an easy bet against a Sky team that is 12th in the W in defensive rating and allows over 87 points per game.
Sky vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is the play to make on Sunday:
The Chicago Sky have played better as of late, getting to five wins in the 2025 season, but they are massive 15.5 point underdogs on the road against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx.
The Lynx lost the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship on July 1, but they bounced back with wins over the Washington Mystics (by 17 points on July 3) and the Golden State Valkyries (by 11 points on Saturday, July 5).
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Minnesota, which may be without Alanna Smith, but I think the OVER is the play to make in this matchup.
Chicago has hit the OVER in 10 of 16 games this season, and it ranks 12th out of 13 teams in the WNBA in defensive rating. While the Sky are also just 11th in offensive rating, they do play an uptempo brand of basketball, ranking fourth in the league in pace.
Minnesota, on the other hand, is No. 1 in the WNBA in offensive rating, defensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
While it’s just 8-10 to the OVER this season, I think the Lynx go OVER in this matchup against one of the WNBA’s worst defenses. Chicago is allowing over 87 points per game this season, so Minnesota could be in the mix to reach triple-digits if it has one of its better offensive showings of the season.
Pick: OVER 160 (-110 at DraftKings)
