Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sky vs. Lynx, Nneka Ogwumike on Sunday)
Sunday’s WNBA action features a three-game slate, starting with a New York Liberty-Seattle Storm clash at 1 p.m. EST.
As the season nears its halfway point, there are a lot of races to watch in the standings, and five of the top teams in the league – New York, Seattle and Minnesota – are in action on Sunday.
The Las Vegas Aces are aiming to get into that mix, but they are just 8-9 in the 2025 season. Luckily, they have a cupcake matchup against the 2-15 Connecticut Sun, who are without their best player in Marina Mabrey (knee) on Sunday.
In the nightcap of Sunday’s three-game slate, the Lynx aim to build on their 16-2 regular-season record against the 5-11 Chicago Sky and Angel Reese.
When it comes to betting on this slate, there is one player prop and one total that I think are worth a look between these three games.
Here’s a full breakdown of the picks for Sunday, July 6, as we close out the holiday weekend.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 24-35 (-5.79 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 108-109 (-1.33 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
- Chicago Sky-Minnesota Lynx OVER 160 (-110)
Nneka Ogwumike OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike is having a terrific 2025 season, averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3-point range.
The nine-time All-Star has been really solid on the glass this season, averaging her third-highest rebounds per game number of her entire career.
I love this matchup with the Liberty for Ogwumike, as New York is just 10th in the WNBA in rebounding percentage and it won’t have starting center Jonquel Jones (ankle) in the lineup in this game. Jones isn’t expected to return to action until after the All-Star break.
This should set up a big rebounding game from Ogwumike, especially since she picked up seven boards in her last matchup with New York. Overall, the veteran forward has seven or more rebounds in 12 of her 18 games in the 2025 season.
Chicago Sky-Minnesota Lynx OVER 160 (-110)
The Chicago Sky have played better as of late, getting to five wins in the 2025 season, but they are massive 15.5 point underdogs on the road against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx.
The Lynx lost the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship on July 1, but they bounced back with wins over the Washington Mystics (by 17 points on July 3) and the Golden State Valkyries (by 11 points on Saturday, July 5).
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Minnesota, which may be without Alanna Smith, but I think the OVER is the play to make in this matchup.
Chicago has hit the OVER in 10 of 16 games this season, and it ranks 12th out of 13 teams in the WNBA in defensive rating. While the Sky are also just 11th in offensive rating, they do play an uptempo brand of basketball, ranking fourth in the league in pace.
Minnesota, on the other hand, is No. 1 in the WNBA in offensive rating, defensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
While it’s just 8-10 to the OVER this season, I think the Lynx go OVER in this matchup against one of the WNBA’s worst defenses. Chicago is allowing over 87 points per game this season, so Minnesota could be in the mix to reach triple-digits if it has one of its better offensive showings of the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.