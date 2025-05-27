Sky vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
Despite Kahleah Copper missing the start of the season with an injury, the Phoenix Mercury are off to an impressive 3-1 start and have the best defensive rating in the WNBA.
On Tuesday, Phoenix is favored to add to that record, as it takes on the 0-3 Chicago Sky and Angel Reese.
It’s hard to get out to a worse start than Chicago has this season, as it ranks dead last in the WNBA in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating, losing three games by a combined margin of 73 points.
Yet, oddsmakers only have the Sky set as seven-point underdogs in Tuesday’s matchup. Can they cover – or better yet – earn their first win?
Let’s break down the odds, a player prop for this game and my prediction.
Sky vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +7 (-108)
- Mercury -7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sky: +250
- Mercury: -310
Total
- 154.5 (Over -110
Sky vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sky record: 0-3
- Mercury record: 3-1
Sky vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Hailey Van Lith – day-to-day
- Moriah Jefferson – day-to-day
Mercury Injury Report
- Murjanatu Musa – day-to-day
- Natasha Mack – out
- Kahleah Copper – out
Sky vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Satou Sabally OVER 21.5 Points (-114)
Sabally has failed to clear this line in back-to-back games, but she’s taking on a Chicago team that is dead last in the W in defensive rating (114.1) so far this season.
The Sky have given up over 90 points in each of their games, so I’m expecting a bounce-back showing from Sabally, who is attempting 14.8 shots and 7.3 free throws per game this season. The star forward is still averaging 19.8 points per game.
Sky vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Mercury to cover against the winless Sky:
This is a nightmare matchup for the winless Chicago Sky, who have the worst offensive rating and the worst defensive rating in the WNBA this season.
To make matters worse, the Sky have to face a Mercury team that is off to an impressive 3-1 start without Kahleah Copper and ranks No. 1 in the W in defensive rating. So, an already offensively challenged roster is going to face the No. 1 defense? Not ideal for Sky fans.
I’m going to lay the points with Phoenix here, as Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally should be able to pick apart a Sky defense that is nearly nine points worse per 100 possessions than the next closest team (Dallas) this season.
Chicago is 0-3 straight up and against the spread, losing by 35, 25 and 13 in its first three games.
The Mercury are an easy bet at home on Tuesday.
Pick: Mercury -7 (-112 at DraftKings)
