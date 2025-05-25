Sky vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 25
The Chicago Sky have gotten off to a rough start in the 2025 season, losing by 35 and 25 points in their first two games.
On Sunday, oddsmakers are expecting the Sky to hang around against the Los Angeles Sparks, who have lost three games in a row after winning their season opener.
A big reason why? The Sparks are down several rotation players, including Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell. That has left the Sparks with very little offensive help for star guard Kelsey Plum and All-Star forward Dearica Hamby.
The Sparks are coming off a loss to the Golden State Valkyries – the team they beat in their opener – where they scored just 73 points. Can L.A. turn things around at home against the W’s worst team so far this season?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +4.5 (-112)
- Sparks -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sky: +150
- Sparks: -180
Total
- 160 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sky vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sky record: 0-2
- Sparks record: 1-3
Sky vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – out
- Hailey Van Lith – questionable
Sparks Injury Report
- Rickea Jackson – out
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
Sky vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese OVER 13.5 Rebounds (-108)
Angel Reese is not shooting the ball well (22.7 percent from the field), but she is averaging 14.5 rebounds per game. Reese averaged 13.1 boards per game as a rookie, so it’s not a surprise that her prop line is set here on Sunday evening.
The Sparks have struggled on the glass – likely a direct result of Brink being hurt – as they are just 11th in the league in rebounding percentage (47.8 percent). Meanwhile, the Sky are fourth despite getting blown out twice already this season.
Reese had 17 boards in Chicago’s season debut, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see her dominant the boards against on Sunday.
Sky vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m not sold on these offenses, especially with the Sparks down three key rotation players:
The Sky have the worst offensive rating in the WNBA by more than 12 points this season, so I have a hard time trusting them to put together a high-scoring affair on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Chicago has scored less than 75 points in each of its games this season, putting up just 58 in its season opener against the Indiana Fever.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Sparks have struggled scoring the ball as well, especially since Rickea Jackson went down. Los Angeles mustered just 73 points in a loss to the Golden State Valkyries, and with Jackson (concussion), Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell out, there is a serious lack of depth for this Los Angeles team.
The Sparks rank just eighth in the W in offensive rating this season.
While the Sky also happen to have the worst defensive rating in the WNBA, I don’t see this game moving past 160.5 points. Los Angeles has already failed to clear that line twice, and it’s going to have to get a ton from Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum to do so on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 160 (-108 at DraftKings)
