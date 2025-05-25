Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Skylar Diggins, Sky-Sparks and More)
Sunday’s WNBA action features a loaded four-game slate, starting with the Connecticut Sun searching for their first win of the 2025 season at 3 p.m. EST against the Atlanta Dream.
After that matchup, the W has three 6 p.m. EST starts with stars like Skylar Diggins, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, Satou Sabally and others in action:
- Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm
- Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks
I’m eyeing several bets for Sunday’s action, including player props for Diggins and Marina Mabrey, who may both be undervalued as scorers on May 25.
Diggins has been terrific in 2025 with Jewell Loyd now in Las Vegas, but can she put up a big game against her former teammate?
Let’s break down these best bets – and their latest odds – for Sunday’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 7-3 (+1.49 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 91-77 (+5.96 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Skylar Diggins OVER 19.5 Points (+102) – 0.5 unit
- Marina Mabrey OVER 14.5 Points (-130) – 0.5 unit
- Chicago Sky-Los Angeles Sparks UNDER 160.5 (-112) – 0.5 unit
Skylar Diggins OVER 19.5 Points (+102) – 0.5 unit
So far this season, Diggins is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3.
The veteran guard has at least 21 points in every game in 2025, and she’s taken 14, 16 and 16 shots in those matchups. That’s a pretty solid floor for the six-time All-Star, especially since she’s shooting the ball at such an efficient rate.
The Aces are No. 5 in defensive rating, but Diggins should have the ball in her hands a ton on Sunday. I’ll back her at this price to score 20 or more points for the fourth game in a row.
Marina Mabrey OVER 14.5 Points (-130) – 0.5 unit
It’s been a rough start to the 2025 season for Mabrey, as she’s shooting just 29.4 percent from the field and 24.0 percent from 3, but the Sun guard turned things around on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx.
Mabrey shot 7-for-19 from the field and 4-for-12 from 3-point range in that matchup, scoring a season-high 22 points. After averaging 15.0 points per game in 2023 and 14.4 points per game in 2024, Mabrey should be able to clear this number as the No. 1 option in this CT offense.
The veteran guard has games with 19 and 21 shot attempts, so the usage should be there for her against the Dream – who are just 10th in the W in defensive rating.
If Mabrey is able to push her shooting percentages up, she should soar past this number given how many shots she’s taking on a nightly basis.
Chicago Sky-Los Angeles Sparks UNDER 160.5 (-112) – 0.5 unit
The Sky have the worst offensive rating in the WNBA by more than 12 points this season, so I have a hard time trusting them to put together a high-scoring affair on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Chicago has scored less than 75 points in each of its games this season, putting up just 58 in its season opener against the Indiana Fever.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Sparks have struggled scoring the ball as well, especially since Rickea Jackson went down. Los Angeles mustered just 73 points in a loss to the Golden State Valkyries, and with Jackson (concussion), Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell out, there is a serious lack of depth for this Los Angeles team.
The Sparks rank just eighth in the W in offensive rating this season.
While the Sky also happen to have the worst defensive rating in the WNBA, I don’t see this game moving past 160.5 points. Los Angeles has already failed to clear that line twice, and it’s going to have to get a ton from Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum to do so on Sunday.
