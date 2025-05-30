Sky vs. Wings Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, May 31
There is just one WNBA game set to take place on Saturday night, and it's a rematch between the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings.
The two teams just faced each other on Thursday, with the Sky getting the 97-92 win in Chicago. Now, the two teams will head to Texas for the second leg of a home-and-home. Will the Sky win two straight, or will the Wings get their revenge?
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Saturday night showdown.
Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Sky +3 (-110)
- Wings -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky +134
- Wings -164
Total
- 175 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Saturday May 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): The U and KFAA
- Sky record: 1-4
- Wings record: 1-5
Sky vs. Wings Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- No Reported Injuries
Wings Injury Report
- Tyasha Harris, G - Game Time Decision
Sky vs. Wings Player to Keep an Eye on in Prop Market
Note: As of writing this article, prop bets of not been made available.
- Paige Bueckers OVER Assists
The most underrated part of the rookie's game has been her ability to dish the Rock. Paige Bueckers leads the Wings in assists per game, averaging 6.7, which is 2.5 more assists than any of her teammates. On Saturday, she'll face a Sky team that has given up 23.4 assists per game, the second most in the WNBA this season. She recorded eight assists against them on Thursday, so I see no reason why she won't go over this number again on Saturday.
Sky vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back the Wings to get their revenge on their home court on Saturday night. The Wings haven't played well defensively this season, but they still rank fourth in the WNBA in offensive rating at 104.5. They've also done a great job hanging on to the ball, turning it over on just 16.9% of their possessions, tied for the fourth-lowest rate.
The same can't be said for the Sky, who have almost no positive outside of rebounding this season. They have the second worst net rating at -18.0 while also ranking dead last in turnovers, coughing the ball up on 22.3% of their possessions.
I'm backing the Wings to take care of business.
Pick: Wings -3 (-110) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!