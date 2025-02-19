SMU vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
SMU is on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament this season which makes every game from here on out that much more important.
Tonight, they hit the road to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are just 11-14 overall and 5-9 in conference play. If SMU wants to make the tournament, they can't afford to lose tonight.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.
SMU vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- SMU -1.5 (-105)
- Notre Dame +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- SMU -125
- Notre Dame +105
Total: 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
SMU vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- SMU Record: 19-6
- Notre Dame Record: 11-14
SMU vs. Notre Dame Best Prop Bets
Matt Cross UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-105 via BetMGM)
One of Notre Dame's biggest strengths is its rebounding ability. The Fighting Irish rank 50th in rebounding percentage grabbing 52.9% of boards and 54.0% of boards when playing on their home court. They'll be well-equipped to limit Matt Cross of the Mustangs to stay UNDER 7.5 rebounds.
Tae Davis UNDER 14.5 Points (-110 via BetMGM)
SMU's interior defense has been unbelievably strong this season, ranking 20th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.4% from two-point range. That means Notre Dame should focus on attack SMU on the perimeter. If they do, Tae Davis is going to be limited down low. For that reason, I'll take the UNDER on his 14.5 points.
SMU vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
It's tough to back SMU at this point based on the injuries they're dealing with. Both Boopie Miller and Yohan Traore are going to be game time decisions tonight which could prove pivotal against a Notre Dame team that's better than its record indicates.
Notre Dame enters tonight ranking 109th in effective field goal percentage and 50th in total rebounding percentage (52.9%). With a smart game plan tonight, the Fighting Irish will be able to attack the Mustangs on the perimeter and if both Miller and Traore are sidelined, Notre Dame is going to be live to win this game.
Pick: Notre Dame +1.5 (-115 via BetMGM)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
