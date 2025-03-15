South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for MEAC Tournament Final
It comes as a surprise to no one to see that South Carolina State and Norfolk State will face off in the MEAC Tournament Final. They were clearly the best two teams in the conference all season long, three games ahead of any other team.
The two teams split their season series, with each squad winning on it's home court. Now, the rubber match will have both the conference tournament title on the line as well as a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Let's dive into the odds for Saturday's championship.
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- South Carolina State +1.5 (-102)
- Norfolk State -1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- South Carolina State +112
- Norfolk State -134
Total
- OVER 141.5 (-115)
- UNDER 141.5 (-105)
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Norfolk Scope Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- South Carolina State Record: 20-12 (11-3 Conference)
- Norfolk State Record: 23-10 (11-3 Conference)
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Key Players to Watch
South Carolina State
Drayton Jones: The Bulldogs' forward is the most important player on both sides of the court. Not only does he lead the team in points (13.4) and rebounds (5.6) per game, but he's also averaging 1.6 blocks per game on defense. If South Carolina State wins, he'll play a significant role.
Norfolk State
Brian Moore Jr.: Brian Moore Jr. finished second in the conference in points per game, averaging 18.7. He has yet to reach 50 points in their first two conference games so the Spartans will hope he steps his play up in Saturday's championship.
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Prediction Pick
We can start with the obvious and point out that Norfolk State has been the far better shooting team this season. They rank 85th in the country in effective field goal percentage (53.0%), while South Carolina State comes into the game ranking 196th (50.5%).
What's even more important will be the interior defense of the Spartans. Both teams rank in the top 35 in college basketball in two-point shot rate, with the majority of their shots coming from two-point range.
It's Norfolk State that defends the interior better, ranking 122nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage (49.6%,) while the Bulldogs rank 238th (52.2%).
I'll back Norfolk State to get the job done on Saturday.
Pick: Norfolk State -1.5 (-120) via FanDuel Sportsbook
