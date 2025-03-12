South Carolina vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Prop Bets for SEC Tournament First Round
Arkansas’ late season surge has played itself into the NCAA Tournament conversation, but the team must find success in Nashville in the SEC Tournament to ensure it qualifies.
The Razorbacks will take on South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Tournament, a team that just blasted the Hogs in Columbia a few weeks back. Can Arkansas win in a projected close call in a neutral setting?
Here’s our betting preview.
South Carolina vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Carolina: +4.5 (-112)
- Arkansas: -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- South Carolina: +152
- Arkansas: -184
Total: 138.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
South Carolina vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Game Time: 12:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Carolina Record: 12-19
- Arkansas Record: 19-12
South Carolina vs. Arkansas Best Player Prop Bets
South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles OVER 17.5 Points (-128)
The future lottery pick had a dominant effort against Arkansas in the lone meeting this season back on March 1. He had 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting with 11-of-12 free throw shooting.
Murray-Boyles isn’t known for his high usage scoring, but he is immensely talented and has played his best basketball down the stretch. While he only scored seven points against Tennessee to close out the regular season, he was coming off four straight games with more than 20 points.
I’ll trust the form, including the proven success in this particular matchup, for CMB and go over his points total.
Arkansas
Zvonimir Ivisic OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-150)
Ivisic has carved out a role in this roster, playing 20 or more minutes for about two months now. He has gone over this mark in nine of 14 games (64%), which out-paces the implied probability of 60% this line suggests.
In a blowout loss, Ivisic grabbed five rebounds in 24 minutes and the South Carolina offense is far from an elite rebounding team, setting up plenty of opportunities for Ivisic to clean the glass and get over this pedestrian mark.
South Carolina vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
I’m going to trust Arkansas to avenge the loss at South Carolina a few weeks back by 19 points and cover the spread in the SEC Tournament.
The Hogs were off two straight competitive victories against the likes of Missouri and Texas heading into that one with South Carolina taking full advantage of a potentially inflated team. However, after a reset, I’m going to trust the form of Arkansas for the better part of a month.
The Gamecocks have lacked consistent offense all season, and the Razorbacks have emerged as one of the best defensive units in the country, paced by a versatile perimeter defense and elite rim protection.
South Carolina is the worst shooting team in the SEC according to effective field goal percentage and turned it over at a higher rate than any team in league play.
With that in mind I like Arkansas to feast in transition against a South Carolina team that has struggled at times containing it and covering the spread as the team looks ripe to make the NCAA Tournament.
PICK: Arkansas -4.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
