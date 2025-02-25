South Carolina vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Feb. 25
The Missouri Tigers are coming off a tough loss to Arkansas on Saturday, but they should be in a great spot to bounce back in a big way on Tuesday night when they take on South Carolina.
The Gamecocks are dead last in the SEC, going just 1-13 in conference play. Do they have any hope of keeping things in check against the No. 14 ranked Tigers? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
South Carolina vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- South Carolina +13.5 (-106)
- Missouri -13.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- South Carolina +740
- Missouri -1250
Total: 146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
South Carolina vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- South Carolina Record: 11-16 (1-13 Conference)
- Missouri Record: 20-7 (9-5 Conference)
South Carolina vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
South Carolina Gamecocks
Jamarii Thomas: Jamarii Thomas continues to put up shots, which may be one of the issues with South Carolina this season. He has a field goal percentage of just 37.9% on the season. If they want to string a couple of wins together to close out their year, Thomas either needs to shoot better or start dishing the rock to someone else.
Missouri Tigers
Mark Mitchell: Missouri's biggest strength is its depth and Mark Mitchell is one of three players who is averaging 13+ points but he's also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. Let's see if he can keep things going on Tuesday night.
South Carolina vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
I have no problem laying this many points on Missouri at home against a terrible South Carolina team.
We can start by simply look at shooting numbers. Missouri ranks 19th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 56.2%. Meanwhile, South Carolina ranks 256th with an eFG% of 49.3% which drops further to 46.6% when playing on the road.
Then, we can look at turnovers. The Gamecocks turn the ball over on 18.4% of possessions which ranks 289th in college basketball. Now, they face a Missouri team that forces a turnover on 20.4% of their opponent's possessions, the 28th best mark amongst all teams.
Not only are the Tigers going to outshoot the Gamecocks, but they're going to win the turnover battle by a significant margin as well. I'll lay the points with Missouri.
Pick: Missouri -13.5 (-114) via FanDuel
