South Carolina vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Tennessee couldn’t build on its thrilling win against Alabama last weekend, losing in a nail biter against Ole Miss on the road.
However, Tennessee is still in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and can bolster its standing at home in the regular season finale against South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been a tough out despite a dismal record, can the team end the regular season with a competitive showing on the road?
Here’s how to bet on this Saturday afternoon SEC matchup.
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Carolina: +15.5 (-105)
- Tennessee: -15.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- South Carolina: +1060
- Tennessee: -2300
Total: 128.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
South Carolina vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Carolina Record: 12-18
- Tennessee Record: 24-6
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles: On a lackluster South Carolina team, Murray-Boyles continues to be a force on the Gamecocks. Primed to be a high pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the sophomore forward will have his hands full with an elite Tennessee defense that is tops in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.
Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler: Wednesday’s loss for Tennessee was far from on Zeigler, who dished out 15 assists, but he struggled from the field, making only two-of-his nine shots. Can Zeigler put together a comprehensive performance in his final home game?
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
These are the two slowest teams in the SEC by average possession length, per KenPom, and that’s evident in the total that is in the mid 120’s.
Despite the low total, I will still side with it given the struggling South Carolina offense. The Gamecocks rank last in effective field goal percentage in SEC play and are overly reliant on getting to the free throw line (ninth in free throw rate nationally), something Tennessee does an elite job of limiting, ranking 58th in the country in opponent free throw rate.
Meanwhile, Tennessee’s offense is among the slowest in the country, ranking bottom 20 in the country in adjusted tempo according to KenPom. The Vols offense can get hot from the perimeter, but this is an offense that is incredibly methodical and may be limited to one trip against the Gamecocks sound defensive rebounding unit that is second in defensive rebounding rate.
Overall, with so few possessions, I’m going to take the under.
PICK: UNDER 128.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
