South Florida vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
The Swamp hosts an in-state matchup with far more intrigue than expected after South Florida’s 34–7 shocker over Boise State in its opener.
Florida rolled over LIU 55-0, but this is the first real test for Billy Napier’s team before a brutal September gauntlet.
USF enters with a mobile quarterback in Byrum Brown and a defense that thrives on takeaways, the exact type of profile that can frustrate a heavy favorite.
With the Gators laying 17.5 points, this game is an early-season measuring stick for both sides.
South Florida vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Florida +17.5 (-104)
- Florida +17.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- South Florida (+680)
- Florida (-1100)
Total
- Over 55.5 (-115)
- Under 55.5 (-105)
South Florida vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Florida Record: 1-0
- Florida Record: 1-0
South Florida vs. Florida Player to Watch
Byrum Brown, Quarterback – South Florida
I tabbed Brown as my player to watch against Boise State and I'm doing it again here. He showed in Week 1 that he is the heartbeat of South Florida’s resurgence and the single biggest variable in whether the Bulls can hang around in Gainesville.
Against Boise State, he balanced patience with explosiveness, throwing for over 200 yards and rushing for two scores, showing the versatility that stretches defenses thin. His legs give USF a chance to extend drives, especially against a Florida front that likes to dictate terms on early downs. Brown’s decision-making will be tested by a Gator secondary that forces tight windows, but he has shown he doesn’t need gaudy numbers to impact the game.
South Florida vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
South Florida catching nearly three touchdowns is too much value to ignore. The Bulls just smothered a ranked Boise State team with turnovers and timely stops, and their defensive knack for creating chaos could shorten possessions in Gainesville. Florida looked flawless in Week 1, but that was against an FCS opponent.
Now the Gators face a quarterback who can stress them vertically and horizontally. Add in USF’s receiving corps averaging nearly 16 yards per catch this season and the Gators’ defense that has shown vulnerability to explosive plays, and suddenly the points don’t look so safe. Florida’s depth and talent should still prevail at home, but the likelihood of a grind-it-out win is higher than a blowout.
Pick: South Florida +17.5 (-118 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.