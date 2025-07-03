Sparks vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
Can the New York Liberty turn their season around on Thursday?
New York has dropped five of its last seven games to fall to 11-5 in the 2025 season, but it is a massive favorite on Thursday at home against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Jonquel Jones (ankle) remains out for the Liberty, but they should be in a good spot to win against a Sparks team that is one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA this season.
Los Angeles is just 5-12 overall and 6-11 against the spread and currently sits in 11th in the standings.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and my game prediction for Thursday’s action.
Sparks vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +12 (-110)
- Liberty -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +525
- Liberty: -750
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet
- Sparks record: 5-12
- Liberty record: 11-5
Sparks vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – off injury report
Liberty Injury Report
- Jonquel Jones – out
- Annika Soltau – out
Sparks vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Breanna Stewart is a great bet to have a big scoring game against the Sparks:
With Jonquel Jones (ankle) out of the lineup for the Liberty, Breanna Stewart is going to be called upon to carry more of the scoring load for the foreseeable future.
Luckily for the Liberty, Stewart is more than equipped to do so. She’s averaging 20.8 points per game in the 2025 season, and the former league MVP has scored 21 or more points in nine games this season, including five of her last seven contests.
Stewie is shooting 50.9 percent from the field, and she’s seen her usage increase a bit over the last few games, taking 16.0 shots per game over her last nine games after averaging just 10.6 shots per game in her first seven games.
This is a great matchup, as the Sparks rank 11th in the WNBA in points per game allowed and defensive rating. Stewart should be able to attack this weak defense, especially if Cameron Brink (ACL recovery) remains sidelined.
Sparks vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
I have zero trust in either of these teams to cover the spread, especially with the Liberty’s recent struggles, so I’m looking to the total on Thursday night.
The OVER has hit in 10 of New York’s 16 games and is 10-6-1 in the Sparks’ 17 games so far this season.
Los Angeles’ defensive struggles are well-documented, as it ranks 11th in points per game allowed and defensive rating. However, the Liberty have also slipped on that end of the floor during this down stretch, going from the No. 1 defense in the league to the No. 3 defensive rating. They’re also just sixth in the WNBA in opponent points per game.
New York remains a potent offense (No. 2 in offensive rating), and these teams are both in the top three in the WNBA in pace. So, I think we’re going to see a fast-paced game with very little resistance on the defensive end, especially since the Liberty don’t have Jones anchoring the paint.
The OVER is a solid bet on Thursday night.
Pick: OVER 170.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
