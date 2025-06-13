Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
WNBA and Commissioner's Cup action is set to continue on Saturday afternoon when the Los Angeles Sparks take on the Minnesota Lynx.
The Lynx have been fantastic to start the season, sitting at 9-1 overall and 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play. Meanwhile, the Sparks hope to find some momentum. They're coming off a win against the Aces but at 4-7 on the season and 2-2 in Commissioner's Cup action.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this matinee matchup.
Sparks vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sparks +10 (-110)
- Lynx -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks +400
- Lynx -535
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Julie Allemand, G - Out
- Cameron Brink, F - Out
- Rae Burrell, G - Out
Lynx Injury Report
- Jessica Shepard, F - Out
Sparks vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Sparks record: 4-7
- Lynx record: 9-1
Sparks vs. Lynx Player to Watch in Prop Market
Note: Props have not been released as of writing this article
- Kelsey Plum UNDER Points
The Lynx largely shut Kelsey Plum down the first time these two teams faced each other. She shot just 5-of-14 from the field for 18 total points and three turnovers. It makes sense when you consider the Lynx are third in the WNBA in defensive rating. If their game plan is to once again shut Plum down, the Sparks will have to look to someone else for their scoring.
Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on the spread in this game, I think the value lies in the OVER. It's a relatively low total, largely due to both teams being in the bottom half of the WNBA in pace, but both of these teams' strengths lie in their offense.
The Lynx rank second in effective field goal percentage at 53.8%, and the Lynx aren't too far behind them, coming in at fourth at 51.2%. They also rank second and fourth in offensive rating. The reason why the Lynx are the better team is that they can play strong in their own end, but the Sparks struggle on defense, ranking 10th in defensive rating.
The first time these two teams met, they combined for 164 points, one point above the set total on Saturday. Let's bet on the OVER hitting for the second time between these two teams.
Pick: OVER 163 (-110) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!