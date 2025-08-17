Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 17
The Los Angeles Sparks started the season with a 5-13 record but have since bounced back in a big way and currently sit one game back from .500 at 16-17. On Sunday, they'll take on the Washington Mystics with a chance to get back to .500 for the first time since being 1-1 on May 18. The good news for them is that they're already 2-0 against the Mystics this season.
let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interconference Sunday showdown.
Sparks vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Sparks -5.5 (-110)
- Mystics +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks -250
- Mystics +198
Total
- 169 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 17
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Sparks record: 16-17
- Mystics record: 15-18
Sparks vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- No injuries reported
Mystics Injury Report
- Jacy Sheldon, G - Game Time Decision
- Shakira Austin, F - Out
- Georgia Amoore, G - Out for Season
Sparks vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 18.5 Points (-130) via FanDuel
Kelsey Plum has been on fire of late, scoring 20+ points in three straight games, including putting up 26 points against the New York Liberty on August 12. Now, she gets to face a Mystics team that ranks eighth in the WNBA in defensive rating at 101.7. She also scored 20 points in her most recent game against the Mystics back on July 15. I'll take the OVER on her points that are set at 18.5.
Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
There's not as much separating these two teams as you might think. The Sparks are ninth in the WNBA in net rating at -2.6, but the Mystics are directly behind them with a net rating of -2.8. Washington also holds the advantage in a couple of key areas, including rebounding rate. The Mystics have grabbed 51.3% of available boards while the Sparks have a rebounding rate of 50.6%, indicating Washington could have the advantage in that area in this game.
The Sparks are rightfully favored in this game, but laying 5.5 points on the road is a tall ask for a game between two teams with little to separate them. I'll take the points with the Mystics in this one.
Pick: Mystics +5.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
