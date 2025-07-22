Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
The Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics kick off their second half of the 2025 WNBA season on Tuesday night, the second time in as many games that these teams have faced off.
Los Angeles dominated the Mystics in its final game before the break, scoring 99 points in a 99-80 win. The victory was just the third win at home for the Sparks this season.
Now, many of the best betting sites have Los Angeles set as an underdog on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.
The Mystics have thrived at home this season, going 7-3, but they are just three games up on the Sparks in the standings. With the playoffs approaching faster than one may think, Washington needs every win it can to hold on to a top-eight spot in the W.
Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s contest, including the odds, my favorite player prop and more.
Sparks vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +3.5 (-112)
- Mystics -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +136
- Mystics: -162
Total
- 167.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sparks vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Sparks record: 8-14
- Mystics record: 11-11
Sparks vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Sika Kone – out
Sparks vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
Plum, who competed in the 3-Point Contest during the All-Star break, has been on fire from deep as of late.
The Sparks star has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in four straight games, and she’s shooting 52.0 percent from 3 on 6.3 attempts per game over that stretch.
Washington allowed Plum to go 3-for-5 from deep in her final game before the All-Star break, but the Mystics do rank No. 2 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
Despite that, I think Plum is worth a look in this market at plus money. The star guard has averaged 7.0 3-point attempts per game this season, and she’s shooting a solid 35.8 percent from deep.
Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Even though Washington was blown out in the last meeting between these teams, I think it’s primed to bounce back in the first game out of the break.
The Mystics have been elite at home, going 7-3 straight up, which has kept them in the mix for a playoff spot this season. It makes sense that a young team like Washington would play much better at home, and the team’s defense is a big reason why.
So far this season, the Mystics rank sixth in the WNBA in defensive rating and fifth in opponent field goal percentage per game. While Washington won’t win a game where it allows 99 points (like the loss to the Sparks), it can win lower-scoring games because of its defense.
The Sparks have struggled on the defensive end all season, ranking 11th in defensive rating and 11th in net rating.
While they are 5-6 on the road, the Sparks are one of the worst teams in the WNBA against the spread, going 8-13-1 this season.
I lean with Washington to avenge its loss to the Sparks from before the break when these teams face off on Tuesday night.
Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
