Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have won back-to-back games to get to 7-2 in the 2025-26 season, and they welcomed De’Aaron Fox back into action in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
Fox finished that game with 24 points, three rebounds and three assists, and he’ll look to build on that on Monday against the surprising Chicago Bulls.
Chicago is off to a 6-3 start, but it has lost back-to-back games heading into this matchup. The bright side? Chicago is a perfect 5-0 at home, posting a net rating of +6.4 (12th in the NBA) at United Center this season.
Josh Giddey has taken a step as an all-around offensive hub, but can he keep this Chicago team in this game against an up-and-coming Spurs squad?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to wager on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup between these two overachieving teams so far this season.
Spurs vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs -4.5 (-105)
- Bulls +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -175
- Bulls: +145
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Spurs record: 7-2
- Bulls record: 6-3
Spurs vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Dylan Harper – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Luke Kornet – questionable
Bulls Injury Report
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Zach Collins – out
- Coby White – out
- Patrick Williams – probable
Spurs vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 20.5 Points (-108)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why De’Aaron Fox is a perfect buy-low candidate against Chicago:
De’Aaron Fox made his season debut against the Pelicans on Saturday, shooting 9-for-14 from the field and scoring 24 points.
Now, he takes on a Chicago team that is allowing 26.84 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 season.
Fox played over 30 minutes in his season debut, and with Dylan Harper (calf) out, the Spurs should lean on the All-Star guard to provide them with a ton of scoring next to Victor Wembanyama.
Fox’s usage should increase as the season goes along, and he should be able to take advantage of a Bulls team that is 17th in defensive rating and 19th in opponent points per game this season.
Tonight may be one of the last times we can bet on Fox at a discounted number like this if he once again finds himself in the mid-20s points wise on Monday.
Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Chicago has dropped two games in a row, but it has been much better at home (5-0) than it has been on the road (1-3) this season.
The Spurs are road favorites with Fox back in action, but they’re just 4-3-2 against the spread this season and 0-2-1 when favored on the road.
San Antonio’s net rating remains in the top five in the NBA, but it’s been buoyed by a 33-point win over Dallas in the team's season opener.
Chicago, on the other hand, is 5-2 against the spread as an underdog and 3-0 against the spread as a home underdog.
As long as Giddey (questionable) is able to play, I think the Bulls can hang around in this matchup on Monday night. Chicago’s advanced numbers have taken a hit with back-to-back losses, but it has a net rating of +6.4 at home in the 2025-26 campaign.
Pick: Bulls +4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
