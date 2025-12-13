Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Semifinals
De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs pulled off one upset in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, and they’re looking to pull off another against an elite Oklahoma City Thunder team on Saturday night.
The Thunder are heavily favored in this NBA Cup Semifinal matchup after they improved to 24-1 with a win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. OKC dominated that game, and it has not lost a game since Jalen Williams (wrist) returned to the lineup.
The Spurs have been red hot as of late, even with Victor Wembanyama (calf) out, and the star center is likely to return in Saturday's matchup.
San Antonio knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday as a 6.5-point underdog, but it faces a much tougher battle in this game since only one team has knocked off the defending champs in the 2025-26 campaign.
With the Thunder favored to win the NBA Cup, here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Saturday’s contest.
Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +9.5 (-118)
- Thunder -9.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +330
- Thunder: -425
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Spurs record: 17-7
- Thunder record: 24-1
Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – probable
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Jones Garcia – questionable
Thunder Injury Report
- Isaiah Joe – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Spurs vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2+ 3-Pointers (-157)
A second play from today’s Peter’s Points – I’m taking the hot-shooting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to have a strong game from 3:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a step forward as a 3-point shooter this season, knocking down 45.4 percent of his attempts while averaging 2.3 per game.
While SGA is only taking five shots from 3 per night, he’s made at least two 3-pointers in 17 of the 24 games that he’s appeared in.
This is a pretty solid matchup, as the Spurs rank 16th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made and 25th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
There is always a risk that SGA gets pulled early because of another blowout, but he made two 3-pointers in the first half against the Suns on Wednesday. He’s worth a look in this market rather than taking him to score over 30 points.
Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder are the most dominant team in the NBA this season, posting a net rating of +17.2 while losing just one game all season long.
Even though the Spurs have been great against the spread as underdogs this season, I can’t back them to beat the Thunder right now. OKC has four wins in a row by 12 or more points, and it’s dominated in NBA Cup play, winning by 49, eight, 32 and 31 points.
San Antonio has a talented young core, but the Thunder have elite defenders like Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and others that can make life tough on De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle.
Until OKC shows a sign of weakness, I’m backing it in every game that has stakes this season. The Thunder simply are too good.
Pick: Thunder -9.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
