Spurs vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
The San Antonio Spurs are in desperate need of a win to keep themselves in the mix for a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, and they have a prime bounce-back spot on Monday against the Washington Wizards.
Washington has just nine wins on the season, and it blew up its team at the trade deadline to continue tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Spurs enter this game as double-digit favorites, but they haven’t exactly hit expectations in the early days of the De’Aaron Fox era, losing to Orlando and Charlotte in their last two games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference contest.
Spurs vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs -11.5 (-105)
- Wizards +11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -625
- Wizards: +455
Total
- 237 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Bally Sports Southwest
- Spurs record: 22-28
- Wizards record: 9-43
Spurs vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Anthony Gill – out
- Kyshawn George – questionable
- Marcus Smart – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Alexandre Sarr – out
Spurs vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 24.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Earlier this season, Victor Wembanyama dropped a smooth 50 point on the Washington Wizards – who are allowing the most points per game to opposing centers (over 27 per game) in the 2024-25 campaign.
So, it’s no-brainer to bet on Wemby tonight.
The San Antonio Spurs center has seen his scoring dip in recent weeks (averaging just 22.0 points per game since Jan. 1), but he will face little resistance against a Wizards frontcourt that moved Jonas Valanciunas and Marvin Bagley III at the deadline.
Wemby is still averaging 24.3 points per game on the season while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from 3.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jordan Poole OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Jordan Poole is going to have a major offensive role for the Wizards going forward, and he’s shooting 37.7 percent from 3 – averaging 3.5 made shots per game from beyond the arc.
Poole knocked down six shots from 3 against the Spurs earlier this season, and he attempted 17 (!!) shots from deep in a game against Cleveland last week. With Poole averaging 10.0 attempts per game from 3 over his last 17 games, he’s a great bet at plus money tonight.
Spurs vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to back the Wizards this season, especially after all the moves they made at the deadline.
The Wizards did get hot before the trade deadline, but they’ve now blown up their team and won’t have veterans like Khris Middleton (out) and Marcus Smart (out) in action in this matchup.
San Antonio’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after losses to Charlotte and Orlando on Friday and Saturday, but I’m buying the Spurs here as massive road favorites.
San Antonio is only 3-4 against the spread as a road favorite, but Washington is 11-15 against the spread as home underdog – posting an average scoring margin of -13.9 points per game in those contests.
This is a great matchup for Wembanyama against the worst defense in the NBA that is also the worst rebounding team in the league. He torched the Wizards for 50 once, and I expect him to lead the Spurs to a win on Monday.
Pick: Spurs -11.5 (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
