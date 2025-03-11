St. Francis PA vs. CCSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NEC Tournament Final
A berth in the NCAA Tournament is on the line in tonight's Northeast Conference Final between Central Connecticut and Saint Francis. CCSU escaped heartbreak in the semifinal, getting past Fairleigh Dickinson in overtime.
Now, the conferences best team in the regular season is one win away from winning the conference tournament and representing the NEC in the NCAA Tournament.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this tournament final.
St. Francis vs. Central Connecticut Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- St. Francis PA +10.5 (-115)
- Central Connecticut -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- St. Francis PA +400
- Central Connecticut -550
Total
- OVER 134.5 (-110)
- UNDER 134.5 (-110)
St. Francis vs. Central Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Detrick Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- St. Francis (PA) Record: 15-17 (8-8 Conference)
- Central Connecticut Record: 25-6 (14-2 Conference)
St. Francis vs. Central Connecticut Key Players to Watch
St. Francis
Riley Parker: The leading-scorer for Red Flash is Riley Parker, averaging 13.6 points per game, but he also leads the team in assists, averaging 3.4. He has combined for 29 points in their two tournament games so far so look for him to play another pivotal role tonight.
Central Connecticut
Devin Haid: The Blue Devils' guard exploded in their overtime win against Fairleigh Dickinson, putting up 29 points along with five rebounds, three assists, and four steals. If he puts up another performance like that tonight, the Blue Devils are going to be hard to beat.
St. Francis vs. Central Connecticut Prediction and Pick
St. Francis is a solid shooting team, but their defense and turnover problems are going to cost them the game tonight. The Red Flash rank 281st in defensive efficiency while the Blue Devils come in at 15th. That alone should be enough to back Central Connecticut tonight.
To add fuel to the fire, St. Francis ranks 338th in extra scoring chances per game at -4.4, largely due to ranking 251st in turnovers per possession and 297th in offensive rebounding. If a team is already playing poor defense but also handing their opponent additional possessions every game, it's going to be a long night for them.
I'll fade the Red Storm and lay the points with the Blue Devils tonight.
Pick: Central Connecticut -10.5 (-105) via BetMGM
