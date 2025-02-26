St. John's vs. Butler Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
St. John’s quest for a Big East title continues on the road on Wednesday night against Butler.
The Red Storm continue to be paced by an elite defense that has given Big East team’s fits all season en route to the top spot in the standings entering Wednesday’s action. Butler has struggled in league play for much of this season, but did compete with St. John’s for much of the first meeting, eventually losing by eight.
What can we expect from the second meeting with Butler playing its best conference basketball of the season at the moment?
Here’s our betting preview.
St. John’s vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- St. John’s: +7.5 (-102)
- Butler: -7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- St. John’s: -285
- Butler: +230
Total: 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
St. John’s vs. Butler How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 26
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- St. John’s Record: 24-4
- Butler Record: 13-14
St. John’s vs. Butler Best Prop Bets
St. John’s
RJ Luis OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-134)
Luis is averaging over seven rebounds per game this season, so I’m more than comfortable paying up to get this discounted price.
Against Butler in the first meeting, Luis was in full command of the game, scoring 20 points in addition to grabbing 11 rebounds.
The Johnnies will look to implement its aggressive rebounding scheme against a middling rebounding group in Butler, so Luis should have little issue clearing this mark.
Butler
Pierre Brooks II OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
Brooks is averaging about 16 points per game while showing a deft touch from around the perimeter, hitting 36% of his 3-point attempts.
While the forward will have a tough test on his hands with the Red Storm defense, he found success in the first meeting, scoring 17 in the loss.
Brooks is the most reliable threat on the Bulldogs offense, and will get the necessary usage to keep the team in this one at home, leading me to the over despite a tricky matchup.
St. John’s vs. Butler Prediction and Pick
I like the under in this matchup with a lofty total set in the market.
Butler’s defense has struggled in transition defense this season, which is a key cog of the St. John’s offense, but I can’t trust the Red Storm to do much of the heavy lifting on the road on the heels of a Sunday win against UConn.
With a quick turnaround, and a non-existent perimeter offense, the Red Storm are going to need to lean on their defense in this one. St. John’s is shooting 30% from beyond the arc this season (335th in the country) on the nation’s 25th lowest rate.
The team does a ton of work on the glass, ranking 11th in offensive rebounding percentage, but the Butler defense has been strong on the defensive boards, ranking 83rd in the country.
Further, look for the Bulldogs to slow this game down and limit the possessions. The group is a sound ball handling unit that can protect the ball against the Red Storm ball pressure that is 13th nationally in turnover percentage. With that in mind, St. John’s did turn the Bulldogs over 21 times in the first meeting, but its shaky 3-point shooting was on display as the group made one of its 21 3-point attempts.
St. John’s 3-point shooting has been an issue all season, and I see it holding the team back in a projected high scoring affair yet again.
PICK: UNDER 150.5 ( -110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.