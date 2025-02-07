St. John's vs. Connecticut Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 7
St. John’s is on a nine game winning streak and is at the top of the Big East standings as it hits the road to face UConn in a high leverage conference clash on Friday night.
The two-time defending National Champions are a small favorite on Friday night as the team’s potent offense looks to find answers against the stifling St. John’s defense. However, the Red Storm have looked the part of the Big East’s best team, can it follow it up with arguably its best win of the season?
Here’s how to bet the marquee matchup of Friday night’s slate.
St. John’s vs. Connecticut Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- St. John’s: +3.5 (-104)
- Connecticut: -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- St. John’s: +146
- Connecticut: -176
Total: 141.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
St. John’s vs. Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 7th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- St. John’s Record: 20-3
- Connecticut Record: 16-6
St. John’s vs. Connecticut Key Players to Watch
St. John’s
RJ Luis: The forward continued his fantastic season as the two-way hub of the Red Storm offense, posting 17 points with 11 rebounds in the team’s win against Marquette. While Luis is one of the most reliable threats on offense, it's his defense that continues to dazzle for Rick Pitino’s group, tallying three blocks and four steals in the win.
Connecticut
Liam McNeeley: The freshman forward is expected back after missing the Huskies’ last eight games with an ankle injury. This is a huge boost to the already elite UConn offense as McNeeley is an elite floor spacer, but his defensive impact in the frontcourt can’t be overlooked. Per Hoop-Explorer, UConn is allowing about 15 points fewer per 100 possessions when he is on the floor this season.
St. John’s vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting clash of styles on Friday night as St. John’s is paced by the nation’s fourth best defense in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency while UConn counters with the 10th best offense, according to KenPom.
The St. John’s defense is aggressive and disciplined along the perimeter at defending head coach Danny Hurley’s intricate motion offense. Even with McNeeley back on the floor, the Johnnies should be wise to the offense.
The question is can St. John’s score? The team thrives at winning the shot volume battle with the 11th best offensive rebounding rate in the country, which offsets the team’s ghastly 29% three-point shooting mark (340th in the country).
UConn’s defense has come under pressure all season, but with McNeeley back on the floor I expect a slight uptick on that side of the ball.
While St. John’s looks to play fast on offense, pushing the tempo off of defensive stops, the Huskies are an elite transition denial team, which makes me believe this game features limited possessions and a bit more of a defensive-minded feel.
The under is my favorite play in this one.
PICK: UNDER 141.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
