St. John's vs. DePaul Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
St. John's is the No. 10 ranked team in the country under Rick Pitino and are once again set as significant favorites against one of the worst teams in the Big East, DePaul.
The Blue Demons beat Seton Hall at the start of the month but has since lost three straight games by double-digit points. As you'd expect the Red Storm are set as double-digit favorites tonight. Let's dive into it.
St. John's vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- St. John's -12.5 (-115)
- DePaul +12.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- St. John's -1100
- DePaul +650
Total: 142.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
St. John's vs. DePaul How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- St. John's Record: 22-4 (13-2 in Big East)
- DePaul Record: 11-15 (2-13 in Big East)
St. John's vs. DePaul Best Prop Bets
Zuby Ejiofor UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-140 via BetMGM)
Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game this season but his rebounds total is set at 8.5 tonight and now he and the rest of St. John's has to face a solid rebounding team in DePaul. The Blue Demons grab 53.6% of rebounds when playing on their home court.
Isaiah Rivera OVER 1.5 Three Pointers Made (-115 via BetMGM)
DePaul is primarily a three-point shooting team and Isaiah Rivera plays a big role in that. He's second on the team in three-point attempts with 130 and first in three-point field goal percentage, knocking them down at a rate of 40.8%. St. John's is one of the best defensive teams in the country but if they have one weak points, it's their perimeter defense. They rank 161st in opponent three point field goal percentage (33.5%).
St. John's vs. DePaul Prediction and Pick
There's no doubt St. John's is a great defensive team but I can't lay this many points on a team that ranks 257th in effective field goal percentage. Not only that, but their one weakness on defense is their ability to stop the three pointer, ranking 161st in opponent 3-point field goal percentage.
That could hurt them now that they take on a DePaul team that ranks 26th in 3-point shot rate.
It's also worth noting how much better DePaul has been when playing on its home court. The Blue Demons average scoring margin goes from +9.4 at home to -16.1 on the road. With tonight being a home game for DePaul, don't be surprised if they keep the score within striking range of St. John's.
Pick: DePaul +12.5 (-105 via BetMGM)
