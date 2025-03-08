St. John's vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, March 8
Marquette has been playing subpar basketball over the past month or so, but it can jumpstart its postseason with a season finale win against St. John’s at home.
The Golden Eagles lost a competitive matchup at Madison Square Garden last month as part of the team’s slide, but can it find its footing against the Big East regular season champs St. John’s?
With a tight point spread and a lofty total, here’s how to bet on this one.
St. John’s vs. Marquette Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- St. John’s: +1.5 (-105)
- Marquette: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- St. John’s: +108
- Marquette: -130
Total: 141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
St. John’s vs. Marquette How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- St. John’s Record: 26-4
- Marquette Record: 22-8
St. John’s vs. Marquette Key Players to Watch
St. John’s
RJ Luis: A surefire First Team All-Big East player, Luis was dominant against Marquette. He scored 17 points to go with his 11 rebounds with three blocks and four steals as the team suffocated the Golden Eagles offense.
Marquette
Kam Jones: Jones has been trying to jump-start the Golden Eagles of late, fresh off 21 points at UConn, but this team is not playing its best ball and it could be due in part to its sliding three-point shooting. Jones specifically has been shaky, shooting 25% from beyond the arc in Big East play.
St. John’s vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick
Marquette’s offense has been shaky, to say the least, and I’m not sure it gets any easier against one of the best defenses in the country in St. John’s.
The Golden Eagles are 5-5 over the last 10 games as the team has been playing outside of the top 60 in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Bart Torvik, and outside the top 40 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The team has also slowed things down, ranking 248th in adjusted tempo, per Torvik.
While St. John’s likes to play fast, I don’t trust the team’s offense to score at a high rate against Marquette’s compact defense that denies the rim at a high rate. St. John’s avoids 3-point shooting, bottom 20 in 3-point rate, but it may be tough sledding for the offense on Saturday in this particular matchup given the Golden Eagles sturdy interior defense.
On the other end, the relentless St. John’s ball pressure will continue to give Marquette fits. The team is 176th in the country in effective field goal percentage over the last 10 games and that’s led by the team's inability to play both inside and out, making 31% of its 3-point shots.
The under is my preferred play in this one.
PICK: UNDER 141.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.