Stanford vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 15
Duke will look to bolster its ACC standing with another blowout win against an out-matched foe when Stanford comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Blue Devils have been the class of the ACC all season, and have had little issue winning with margin, winning 10 of its 13 league games by double figures. Stanford finds itself in the middle of the ACC but is catching plenty of points in this one. Can the Cardinal hang around and cover a big spread?
We’ll break it down for you below.
Stanford vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Stanford: +20.5 (-115)
- Duke: -20.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Stanford: +1600
- Duke: -4500
Total: 139.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Stanford vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Stanford Record: 16-9
- Duke Record: 21-3
Stanford vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Stanford
Maxime Raynaud: While Cooper Flagg will be the runaway ACC player of the year, Raynaud deserves his flowers this season for Stanford. The senior big man is averaging nearly 20 points per game with 11 rebounds while being a floor-spacing 7’1” threat at nearly 32% from distance. Can he unlock the potent Duke defense with his ability to score from all over the floor?
Duke
Cooper Flagg: Flagg led Duke to a win after the loss last weekend to Clemson. The freshman sensation scored 27 points to go with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 57% shooting in the team’s blowout win against Cal, 78-57. On the year, he is averaging a shade under 20 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.
Stanford vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Similar to the handicap I had for the Duke vs. Cal matchup, I believe Stanford’s ability to run Duke off the three-point line can direct us toward a bet in this one.
The Blue Devils are potent in all facets of offense, but the unit does thrive off of its ability to shoot from the perimeter, ranking 39th in the country in three-point rate. However, the Cardinal have the 24th lowest three-point rate and do a great job of limiting ball movement with the ninth-lowest assist rate allowed.
Duke’s offense is flush with talent, but this isn’t the best schematic matchup for the unit against a Stanford team that plays at a middling pace this season under head coach Kyle Smith.
Meanwhile, I expect Duke to shut down the Cardinal offense. While Raynaud has taken a leap offensively, there isn’t much else for the team to lean on against the Blue Devils defense that is fourth in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Stanford’s offense is 15th in average possession length on offense in ACC play and 12th in effective field goal percentage, per KenPom, and I think the team’s inability to score will keep this game under the total in a likely blowout.
PICK: UNDER 139.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
