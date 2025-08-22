Stanford vs. Hawaii Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 0
The 2025 College Football season is officially here! Week 0 may be a short slate of games, but there are a few intriguing matchups, including the day's finale between the Stanford Cardinal and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Betting on a side or total isn't the only way to bet on Saturday night's affair. Most states also allow you to bet on player props, which is exactly what we're covering here. I think we're in for an offensive shootout, which means we could see some huge performances.
Let's take a look at my top three player props for this Saturday night showdown.
Stanford vs. Hawaii Best Player Prop Bets
- Micah Alejado OVER 287.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Ben Gulbranson OVER 210.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Pofele Ashlock Anytime Touchdown (-140)
Micah Alejado OVER 287.5 Passing Yards (-114)
I think we're in for an offensive shootout with both teams putting up big numbers through the air, especially Micah Alejado of Stanford. The biggest weakness for the Cardinal is its secondary. They allowed 287.5 passing yards per game last season, the fifth-most in the country.
Alejado looked promising in his few appearances last season, completing 70% of passes for 585 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. If he carries that into his first season as a starter, he's going to put up big numbers against this Stanford defense.
Ben Gulbranson OVER 210.5 Passing Yards (-114)
I have high hopes for Stanford's quarterback, Ben Gulbranson. The Oregon State transfer has some of the best coaching support in the country, with Andrew Luck and Frank Reich guiding him. Hawaii's pass defense last year also wasn't much to write home about, ranking 69th in the country in opponent passing yards per game, allowing an average of 225.2.
We only need Gulbranson to reach at least 211 passing yards in this game.
Pofele Ashlock Anytime Touchdown (-140)
It's a chalky pick, but one of the best bets of the game might just be for Hawaii's top receiver, Pofele Ashlock, to find the end zone. He has hauled in 144 receptions for 1,461 yards and 15 touchdowns through his first two seasons, and he's poised to build off that in 2025 with Alejado throwing him the ball. He has all the tools to torch this weak Stanford secondary on Saturday.
