Stanley Cup Odds Ahead of Opening Night: Oddsmakers Expect a Stanley Cup Final Rematch
We're technically already two games into the 2024-25 NFL season. The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres played in a double-header in Prague, with the Devils winning both, but for all intents and purposes, the season truly begins this Tuesday night.
That means it's time for us to take a look at the full list of futures odds, including the most important one; the odds to win the Stanley Cup.
Let's take a look at the full list of Stanley Cup odds and then I'll dive into my thoughts on a few teams.
Stanley Cup Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Oilers +850
- Panthers +1000
- Devils +1100
- Avalanche +1100
- Stars +1100
- Rangers +1300
- Golden Knights +1400
- Hurricanes +1400
- Maple Leafs +1500
- Predators +1600
- Lightning +1700
- Bruins +1800
- Kings +2300
- Canucks +2300
- Wild +2500
- Jets +2600
- Senators +3600
- Islanders +4400
- Red Wings +5000
- Penguins +5000
- Sabres +5500
- Blues +6500
- Capitals +7000
- Kraken +7000
- Flyers +7500
- Utah Hockey Club +7500
- Flames +17000
- Blackhawks +22000
- Canadiens +23000
- Blue Jackets +40000
- Ducks +40000
- Sharks +40000
Oilers and Panthers Atop Odds List
The defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, are second o the odds list to go back-to-back but it's the team they beat in the final, the Edmonton Oilers, who are the betting favorites at +850. At those odds, the Oilers have an implied probability of 10.53% of getting over the hump and avenging last year's heartbreaking loss.
Both teams will be returning the bulk of their rosters from last season and the Oilers will once again have the best hockey player on the planet, Connor McDavid, on their team.
The Oilers do have the advantage of playing in the easier of two conferences. While teams like the Avalanche and Stars make the West a top-heavy conference, they don't have the depth of solid teams like the Eastern Conference does. The Oilers will be a shoo-in to make the postseason, and then it'll be up to them to see how far they can go.
Expect a Devils Bounce Back Season
The New Jersey Devils were one of the hottest teams in the NHL two seasons ago but took a significant step back last season, missing the playoffs entirely. They fixed the glaring holes on their team that caused the regression, including firing their head coach and bringing in former Maple Leafs coach, Sheldon Keefe, to lead the team moving forward.
More importantly, they addressed their most glaring weakness; their goaltending. The Devils had the worst goalie play in the league last season, so they went out and traded for Jacob Markstrom from the Calagary Flames to take over the top spot in between the pipes. If he can have a solid 2024-25 campaign, the Devils are going to be back to being top contenders in the East and their 11-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup reflect that.
