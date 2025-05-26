SI

Stanley Cup Odds Show Panthers vs. Oilers Rematch Imminent

Iain MacMillan

The Panthers and Oilers are the top two teams on the odds list to win the Stanley Cup.
We're just a few games into the Conference Finals, but we're already seeing two teams pull away. The Florida Panthers have a dominant 3-0 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three years.

In the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers have a 2-1 series lead, but they've looked like the better team, especially in the past two meetings.

With that in mind, is a Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final imminent? Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.

Stanley Cup Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Panthers -110
  • Oilers +145
  • Stars +700
  • Hurricanes +4500

The Panthers are listed as -110 favorites to win their back-to-back Stanley Cup, an implied probability of 52.38%. The Oilers are right behind them at +145, and then the Stars and Hurricanes are far behind at +700 and +4500, respectively.

After squeaking by the Maple Leafs in seven games in the second round, they've torn through the Hurricanes, winning their three games in this series by a combined score of 16-4. Now, with a 3-0 lead, they are -4500 favorites to advance to the Stanley Cup for the third straight year.

The Oilers have won two straight games against the Stars to take a 2-1 series lead. Edmonton fell short against the Panthers last year, but this team has been different. Not only have they been getting plenty more scoring from their support cast and depth players, but Stuart Skinner has been on fire, recording three shutouts in his last five starts. If Skinner can continue to play at this level, the Oilers' biggest weakness is going to turn into a strength, something that should cause some concern for the Panthers.

Eastern Conference Final Odds

  • Panthers -4500
  • Hurricanes +1600

Western Conference Final Odds

  • Stars +285
  • Oilers -365

