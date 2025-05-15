Stars vs. Jets Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 5
The Dallas Stars have the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets on the brink of elimination with the Western Conference Semifinal shifting back to Manitoba, Canada for Game 5.
Dallas has commanded this entire series at 5-on-5 play while its power play is firing on all cylinders at 32.4 percent, which ranks No. 3 in the playoffs.
The Jets have been better at home than on the road this postseason, but Hart Trophy finalist goaltender Connor Hellebuyck hasn’t delivered any consistency.
Let’s unravel my angles for Thursday night’s do-or-die tilt for the Jets back at Canada Life Centre.
Stars vs. Jets Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Stars +1.5 (-260)
- Jets -1.5 (+205)
Moneyline
- Stars (+104)
- Jets (-125)
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-114)
- UNDER 5.5 (-106)
Stars vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 15
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Stars lead 3-1
Stars vs. Jets Best NHL Prop Bet
- Jake Oettinger Over 26.5 Saves (-106 at FanDuel)
This series has been all Jake Oettinger showing up his fellow countryman, Helleybuck, who he is competing with to be Team USA’s starting netminder for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. But even beyond this series, Oettinger has been busy in the net for months, averaging 29.2 saves over his last 19 starts and clearing 26.5 saves in 13 of those games.
He's been especially sharp on the road, making at least 27 saves in nine of his last 11 away starts — including four of five in the playoffs.
The only miss came in a Game 3 loss to Winnipeg, where the Jets jumped out to an early lead and didn’t need to press offensively. I don’t expect that game script to repeat itself with the first elimination game of the series on the line.
Instead, I expect a more aggressive, desperate approach that should lead to higher shot volume.
In a tightly contested 5-on-5 scoring series, Oettinger’s save upside looks encouraging as he ranks No. 3 overall in goals saved above expected in the playoffs. That stat sounds pretty convincing when considering that the Stars have the highest expected goals against and have allowed the most high danger shots amongst the 16-team field.
Stars vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
On that note, I’m going to entrust Hellebuyck to challenge Oettinger and activate his regular season self over the underwhelming version he’s portrayed in the last couple of weeks. He’s been more effective at home all season with a .938 save percentage and 1.63 GAA.
Hellebuyck’s last game at home was his most complete performance of the playoffs when the Jets shutout the Stars 4-0 and he turned aside 21 shots on May 9.
Three of the four games in this series have stayed under six total goals, so I’m taking the price on the under with the Stars only scoring 1.80 goals on the road this postseason in mind.
The Stars also get their top defenseman back in the mix with Meiro Hesikanen making his 2025 playoff debut, but I still expect the Jets to weather the storm while Oettinger is left to put on a clinic.
Pick: Stars-Jets Under 5.5 (-104 at FanDuel)
