Steelers Super Bowl Odds After DK Metcalf Trade Show Sportsbooks Unimpressed
The Steelers pulled off the biggest move of the early NFL offseason, sending a second-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf.
The trade gives Pittsburgh a bonafide superstar duo at wide receiver, pairing Metclaf with George Pickens, both of whom are among the best contested-catch wide receivers in the NFL.
Oddsmakers remain unimpressed, given one glaring issue the Steelers still face.
The Steelers are currently +5000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook, +6600 at BetMGM and +6000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Those put Pittsburgh in the middle-of-the-pack alongside teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and even the Seahawks. If you want to bet on them, do it at BetMGM because the odds are the highest.
You’d think adding someone like Metclaf would boost their postseason odds. The problem is, no one knows who’s throwing the ball to him or Pickens this coming season.
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields split starting duties for the Steelers last year and both are free agents this offseason. Considering Wilson is a better deep-ball thrower than Fields and has a rapport with Metclaf from their time in Seattle together, one can assume the odds of Wilson returning just went up.
However, SI’s Albert Breer reported the Steelers are also interested in speaking with free agent Sam Darnold. Darnold would be an upgrade over either Wilson or Fields. If the Steelers somehow landed him, their Super Bowl odds would likely improve.
Until we know who’s under center for the Steelers, however, their odds to win the Super Bowl will remain mid-tier. At BetMGM, their odds to win the AFC are +2500, tied for eighth with the Miami Dolphins, and at DraftKings, their odds of winning the AFC North are +700 behind the Ravens and Bengals.
If that doesn’t illustrate what sportsbooks think of Pittsburgh's chances of a special season are even with Metcalf, I don’t know what will.
The Steelers have question marks across their roster outside of quarterback, including shoreing up an aging defense, a mid-tier offensive line, and figuring out who their starting running back will be. But the quarterback question is the one that will move these odds. Until that’s sorted, they can make as many blockbuster trades as they want, but it won’t impress Vegas.
