Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
A key AFC North battle takes place on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, as the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals.
These teams could not be in different spots at this point in 2025.
Pittsburgh has a multi-game lead atop the AFC North and is 4-1 in the 2025 campaign, knocking off the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 – the team’s first matchup out of the bye week.
Cincy, which lost Joe Burrow for three months in Week 2, has lost four games in a row, and it’s on the outside of the playoff picture in the AFC. The Bengals did cover the spread in Week 6, which was veteran Joe Flacco’s first start with the franchise after being acquired in a deal with the Browns earlier in the week.
Oddsmakers have set the Steelers as road favorites in Week 7, but can they cover the spread for the fourth time in 2025?
Let’s dive into the odds, my best bet, a player to watch, betting trends and more for this AFC North matchup in Week 7.
Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers -5.5 (-112)
- Bengals +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -265
- Bengals: +215
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Steelers vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 16
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Steelers record: 4-1
- Bengals record: 2-4
Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- The Steelers are 3-2 against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Steelers’ games this season.
- The Bengals are 2-4 against the spread this season.
- Cincy is 1-0 against the spread with Joe Flacco starting.
Steelers vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- TBA
Bengals Injury Report
- Trey Hendrickson – questionable (left Week 6 with a back injury)
- TBA
Steelers vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals
Even though the Bengals have had some subpar quarterback play this season, Chase has still found a way to make an impact.
He caught two touchdowns in Week 6, and he found the end zone again in Flacco’s first start in Week 6.
Chase is one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL, and he could flip this game for Cincy if he has one of his patented 100-yard days. It should be fun to watch him matchup with All-Pro Jalen Ramsey on the outside on Thursday night.
In Week 6, Chase caught 10 balls for 94 yards from Flacco, showing a solid rapport with the veteran quarterback in his first start in Cincy.
Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
The OVER has hit in the majority of the Steelers’ games in the 2025 season, and Pittsburgh is averaging 23.8 points per game on offense.
Aaron Rodgers should be able to carve up a Cincinnati defense that entered Week 6 ranking just 28th in the NFL in EPA/Play. If Hendrickson is unable to go, the Bengals are going to have a hard time slowing down the Steelers, who have done a great job in their quick passing game with Rodgers under center.
I don’t love laying this many points with the Steelers against Flacco, as he showed a lot more competency under center than Jake Browning did in his three weeks as Cincy’s starter. The Bengals also have a ton of potential for a backdoor cover, similar to their game in Week 6 against Green Bay.
Instead, I’m looking to the OVER on Thursday night.
Cincy has a subpar defense this season, but it can still score enough – especially with Flacco under center – to help this game over this relatively low total.
Pick: OVER 42.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
